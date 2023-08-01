Saudi Arabia Pledges $1.2 Billion in Economic Support to Yemeni Government

Saudi Arabia demonstrated its strong commitment to supporting Yemen’s struggling government by pledging $1.2 billion in economic aid on August 1. This financial assistance was in response to Yemen’s request for help in addressing its budget deficit and is aimed at bolstering the country’s economy, alleviating human suffering, and ensuring food security.

The generous aid reflects the deep-rooted ties between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and underscores the Kingdom’s dedication to promoting security, stability, and development in its neighboring country.

Salem bin Breik, Yemen’s Finance Minister, expressed gratitude for the substantial aid and emphasized its crucial role in achieving economic stability and meeting the needs of citizens across various governorates. He noted that Saudi Arabia has a long history of providing developmental and economic assistance to Yemen.

The funding will cover essential expenses, such as salaries and wages, and will also address the pressing issue of food security in Yemen. This move demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to supporting Yemen during challenging times.

Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, the chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, praised Saudi Arabia’s commitment to upholding Yemen’s constitutional legitimacy. He commended the Kingdom’s efforts in easing human suffering, reconstructing state institutions, and working towards lasting peace, stability, and development in Yemen.

The financial support from Saudi Arabia represents a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to alleviate economic hardships in Yemen and foster a brighter future for the nation.