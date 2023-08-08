Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais Appointed as Head Of Religious Affairs At The Two Holy Mosques

Saudi Cabinet establishes new independent body for affairs of two holy mosques.

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of an independent body called “The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque” that is linked to King Salman.

The body will be responsible for supervising the affairs of imams and muezzins of the two holy mosques and all matters related to their religious affairs including seminars and Islamic lessons, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will be transformed into a public body called the “General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.”

The body will be financially independent, linked to the king, and will undertake tasks, services, operations, maintenance, and development related to the two holy mosques.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque will have a board of directors whose chairman and members will be appointed by royal decree.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais was appointed head of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque by royal order.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah was appointed, by royal decree, chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

