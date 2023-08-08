Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais Appointed as Head Of Religious Affairs At The Two Holy Mosques

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais Appointed as Head Of Religious Affairs At The Two Holy Mosques

Articles
Advertisement
Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais Appointed as Head Of Religious Affairs At The Two Holy Mosques

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais Appointed as Head Of Religious Affairs At The Two Holy Mosques

Advertisement
  • Saudi Cabinet establishes new independent body for affairs of two holy mosques.

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of an independent body called “The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque” that is linked to King Salman.

The body will be responsible for supervising the affairs of imams and muezzins of the two holy mosques and all matters related to their religious affairs including seminars and Islamic lessons, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Advertisement

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will be transformed into a public body called the “General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.”

The body will be financially independent, linked to the king, and will undertake tasks, services, operations, maintenance, and development related to the two holy mosques.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque will have a board of directors whose chairman and members will be appointed by royal decree.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais was appointed head of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque by royal order.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah was appointed, by royal decree, chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Also Read

National Security Advisors’ Meeting Jeddah: Global Efforts Towards Peace in Ukraine
National Security Advisors’ Meeting Jeddah: Global Efforts Towards Peace in Ukraine

National Security Advisors meeting in Jeddah Regarding the Ukrainian Conflict. The National...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Saudi Arabia News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story