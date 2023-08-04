Stepfather Imprisoned for Life in Baby Murder Case

Stepfather sentenced to life in prison for murdering 10-month-old stepson, Jacob Crouch.

Jacob suffered multiple attacks, with the final fatal one carried out by Craig Crouch.

Crouch to serve a minimum of 28 years, Barton sentenced to 10 years in prison.

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his 10-month-old stepson, Jacob Crouch, in a vicious assault. Jacob suffered multiple attacks in the months leading up to his death, with the final fatal one carried out by Craig Crouch. Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, was acquitted of murder but was found guilty of causing or permitting the death of a child.

The judge informed Crouch that he would be serving a minimum of 28 years in prison as part of his sentence. On the other hand, Barton, who the judge stated had been coerced and controlled by Crouch, and had also undergone treatment for breast cancer after her arrest, received a 10-year prison term.

According to Mr. Justice Kerr, Crouch inflicted “intense and prolonged harm” upon Jacob. The judge described Jacob as a cheerful and lively baby who endured the horrific treatment without complaint and often with a smile. Even people who didn’t know Jacob personally would feel the loss of such a precious life.

Crouch was responsible for causing both physical and mental suffering to Jacob, inflicting bruises and fracturing his ribs. The judge also pointed out that Crouch showed no remorse for his actions.

The prosecution presented evidence stating that both parents failed to provide Jacob with the necessary care and attention he deserved. According to Prosecutor Mary Prior KC, Jacob suffered from a shocking number of at least 39 fractured ribs, with 22 of them occurring in the week leading up to his death. He also displayed “significant” bruising on various parts of his body, including his cheeks, ear, and left thigh. The fatal cause of death was attributed to a “brutal blow or blows to his abdomen,” resulting in a tear to his bowel and subsequent peritonitis.

During the trial, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Biggs testified that injuries like those seen on Jacob’s body are typically observed in car crash victims or individuals who have experienced multi-storey falls.