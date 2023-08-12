Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
William Lai seeks US support on trip amid China tensions

William Lai seeks US support on trip amid China tensions

Articles
Advertisement
William Lai seeks US support on trip amid China tensions

William Lai seeks US support on trip amid China tensions

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Taiwan Vice President William Lai visits US, China angry
  • Lai’s US trip coincides with increased Chinese military activity near Taiwan
  • Lai says visit to Paraguay is to strengthen bilateral ties and engage with allied partners

William Lai, Taiwan’s Vice President has embarked on a significant journey to the United States, a move criticized by China and causing concerns among Taiwanese officials about potentially escalated Chinese military actions near the island nation.

Lai, a prominent contender for Taiwan’s upcoming presidential elections in January, is officially utilizing the U.S. as a transit point during his voyage to and from Paraguay, where he will attend the presidential inauguration.

Advertisement

Addressing the press at Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday, Lai briefly acknowledged the U.S. segment of his trip, mentioning his initial stop in New York.

He emphasized that his visit to Paraguay serves not only to strengthen bilateral relations with that nation but also to engage in confident and meaningful interactions with other countries and engage with delegations from allied partners who share similar values.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

While Taipei and Washington consider these stopovers as routine and not warranting “provocative” responses from China, Beijing has expressed displeasure, interpreting them as further indications of US backing for Taiwan, a territory it claims as its own.

China is expected to initiate military exercises near Taiwan in the upcoming week, coinciding with Vice President Lai’s trip.

In the days leading up to Lai’s departure, the Chinese military’s frequent maneuvers around Taiwan’s airspace and waters, which have been a recurring pattern over the past year, saw larger-scale activity.

Advertisement

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported that within the last 24 hours, 33 Chinese warplanes and six vessels were detected encircling the island.

This follows a trend of increased Chinese military activity in response to certain diplomatic developments, such as when China conducted a three-day military simulation of a blockade around Taiwan after President Tsai Ing-wen meets with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

The Chinese government holds a particular aversion to Vice President Lai, who has previously identified himself as a proponent of “practical work for Taiwan independence.” However, Lai has consistently maintained during the election campaign that he seeks to preserve the existing status quo.

Details about Lai’s itinerary in the United States remain undisclosed by both Taiwan and the United States, with both parties striving to downplay this aspect of the trip.

Vice President Lai is scheduled to return from Paraguay through San Francisco and is slated to arrive back in Taiwan on Friday, according to the official schedule released on Saturday, which omits references to the US segments of the trip.

The Paraguay visit holds significance in light of China’s ongoing attempts to sway Taiwan’s few remaining allies.

Advertisement

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Jeff Liu, dismissed the notion of vice presidential transits in the United States as nothing out of the ordinary, citing 11 previous instances of similar occurrences.

Advertisement

“China has no reason to overreact or take the opportunity to escalate the situation,” Liu said in a briefing this week, adding that Lai was making the trip in his capacity as vice president, not as a presidential candidate.

“If China decides … to take provocative actions, it is China, not Taiwan or the United States, that undermines the status quo of peace and stability in the region,” Liu said.
Advertisement

Also Read

Russian Fighter Jet Crash in Kaliningrad Kills Two
Russian Fighter Jet Crash in Kaliningrad Kills Two

Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Russia, killing both pilots. Russian forces intercept...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the China News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story