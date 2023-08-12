- Taiwan Vice President William Lai visits US, China angry
- Lai’s US trip coincides with increased Chinese military activity near Taiwan
- Lai says visit to Paraguay is to strengthen bilateral ties and engage with allied partners
William Lai, Taiwan’s Vice President has embarked on a significant journey to the United States, a move criticized by China and causing concerns among Taiwanese officials about potentially escalated Chinese military actions near the island nation.
Lai, a prominent contender for Taiwan’s upcoming presidential elections in January, is officially utilizing the U.S. as a transit point during his voyage to and from Paraguay, where he will attend the presidential inauguration.
Addressing the press at Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday, Lai briefly acknowledged the U.S. segment of his trip, mentioning his initial stop in New York.
He emphasized that his visit to Paraguay serves not only to strengthen bilateral relations with that nation but also to engage in confident and meaningful interactions with other countries and engage with delegations from allied partners who share similar values.
