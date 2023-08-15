Temple Collapses in Himachal Pradesh, Killing More Than 60

Advertisement Heavy rains and landslides in northern India kill over 60 people.

Temple collapses in Shimla, killing 9 people.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, the death toll could rise.

Severe rainfall and landslides have resulted in the loss of over 60 lives in the northern Indian states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as the monsoon season brings destructive flooding to the region.

The majority of the fatalities occurred in Himachal Pradesh, where at least 55 individuals have tragically passed away since Saturday.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of the state, conveyed this information to the Indian news agency ANI during his visit to the affected areas on Tuesday.

Efforts for rescue and recovery are actively ongoing, with the chief minister noting that the death toll could potentially rise even further.

Among the most devastating incidents, a temple in the popular tourist destination of Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, collapsed due to flooding on Monday, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of nine people.

Sukhu provided this information to ANI during his visit to the temple site on the same day, around 8 a.m. local time.

The bodies of the deceased have been retrieved, and Sukhu shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday that the local authorities are diligently working to clear the debris.

While five individuals have been successfully rescued, around 20 to 25 people remain trapped as of Monday.