Treated Fukushima Water Release Within 48 Hours

1.34 million tonnes of water accumulated since 2011 tsunami.

Gradual release over 30 years after treatment.

Start depends on suitable weather and sea conditions.

Advertisement

Japan is set to commence the discharge of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear facility, which was devastated by a tsunami, into the Pacific Ocean this Thursday, despite resistance from neighboring countries. This decision follows the recent approval of the plan by the United Nations’ nuclear oversight body.

Since the plant’s destruction in the 2011 tsunami, approximately 1.34 million tonnes of water, equivalent to the volume of 500 Olympic-size pools, have accumulated. This water, which has been filtered and diluted, will be released gradually over the span of 30 years.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, revealed that the initiation of disposal on August 24 will depend on suitable weather and sea conditions. This declaration followed discussions during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Kishida’s visit to the Fukushima plant over the weekend has sparked speculation about the imminent release.

The Japanese government asserts that releasing the treated water is a crucial step in the extensive and expensive decommissioning process of the facility, situated on the nation’s eastern coastline around 220 km (137 miles) northeast of Tokyo.

Over the course of more than ten years, Japan has been amassing and storing the contaminated water in storage tanks. However, available space is rapidly dwindling.

Also Read Philippines to defy China, resupply troops in South China Sea Philippines attempts to resupply troops on a WWII-era ship in the South...