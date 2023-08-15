Typhoon Lan batters western Japan, evacuations ordered

Advertisement Typhoon Lan makes landfall in western Japan, evacuations were issued to 237,000 people.

At least 26 were injured, and power outages and flight cancellations were reported.

Heavy rain surpasses the monthly average in two towns.

Evacuation alerts have been issued to over 237,000 residents across 11 prefectures in Japan as Typhoon Lan struck the western part of the country on Tuesday, as stated by Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The typhoon officially made landfall near Shionomisaki in Wakayama prefecture around 5 a.m. local time on Tuesday, carrying winds reaching close to 160 kilometers per hour (100 mph), which is equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane.

Reports from Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, citing information from police and fire officials, indicate that at least 26 individuals have sustained injuries across five prefectures in western Japan.

In both Tottori and Okayama prefectures, two towns experienced rainfall within a span of a few hours on Tuesday that surpassed the average recorded for the entire month of August.

Tottori city documented 483 millimeters (19 inches) of rainfall, while Kagamino town in Okayama registered 461.5 millimeters (18 inches), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The potent storm has resulted in power blackouts affecting tens of thousands of households, NHK reported.

For the entirety of the day, all commercial flights departing from Kansai, Chubu, and Nagoya airports have been halted, with more than 950 flights canceled across the nation.

An official from Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Tourism spokesperson conveyed that both Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airlines (ANA) flights are currently grounded.

Typhoon Lan follows in the wake of Typhoon Khanun, which brought strong winds and heavy rain to southwestern Japan earlier in the month.

Similar to numerous other Asian countries, Japan has been contending with deadly bouts of severe weather this summer.

In July, excessive rainfall in the southwest resulted in flooding and landslides that claimed the lives of at least six individuals.

During the same month, Japan encountered intense heatwaves, with temperatures surpassing 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) in certain regions.

Scientists are unequivocal in their assertion that human-induced global warming will amplify the frequency and severity of extreme weather occurrences.