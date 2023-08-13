Ukraine Reclaims Snake Island with Defiant Sign

During the initial phases of Russia’s comprehensive invasion of Ukraine, the small Snake Island swiftly became a symbol of Ukrainian defiance.

This transpired when Russian officers aboard the flagship Moskva of the Black Sea Fleet communicated with Ukrainian guards stationed on the island, commanding them to either capitulate or face dire consequences.

In response, one of the guards transmitted a message containing a strong expression, which later evolved into a rallying cry for the nation.

This phrase found its way onto Ukrainian billboards, T-shirts, and eventually even onto a postage stamp.