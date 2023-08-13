Advertisement
Ukraine Reclaims Snake Island with Defiant Sign

  • Ukrainian border guards erect a new sign on Snake Island
  • Snake Island became a symbol of Ukrainian defiance during the early days of the war
  • The sign says “The next border sign will be installed in our Ukrainian Crimea after its liberation by the defense forces of Ukraine”
A fresh sign has been erected by Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island, a strategically important landmass that provides a vantage point over the sea routes to Odesa, the primary port in Ukraine on the Black Sea.

“The next border sign will be installed in our Ukrainian Crimea after its liberation by the defense forces of Ukraine,” a uniformed man said, standing before a post painted blue and yellow like the country’s flag, in a video shared on Facebook late on Saturday by the head of the border service, Serhiy Deineko.

During the initial phases of Russia’s comprehensive invasion of Ukraine, the small Snake Island swiftly became a symbol of Ukrainian defiance.

This transpired when Russian officers aboard the flagship Moskva of the Black Sea Fleet communicated with Ukrainian guards stationed on the island, commanding them to either capitulate or face dire consequences.

In response, one of the guards transmitted a message containing a strong expression, which later evolved into a rallying cry for the nation.

This phrase found its way onto Ukrainian billboards, T-shirts, and eventually even onto a postage stamp.

Moscow claims to shoot down four drones over western regions
Moscow claims to shoot down four drones over western regions

Russian air defenses shot down 4 Ukrainian drones over western regions. No...

