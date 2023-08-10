Who is Dave Portnoy? 5 things you need to know about Barstool Sports founder

David Portnoy takes back Barstool Sports from Penn Entertainment; the deal amount has not been revealed.

Portnoy’s Boston mayoral bid falters due to a lack of nomination signatures, despite campaign funds.

Portnoy follows Jewish traditions and identifies as a libertarian in politics.

David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, has reclaimed ownership of his media company from Penn Entertainment. The deal was announced on Tuesday, but its value hasn’t been disclosed yet. Previously, Penn acquired the remaining part of Barstool Sports in February, valuing the company at $606 million. By 2020, Penn had become a minority shareholder.

On Tuesday, the founder of Barstool Sports, David Portnoy, revealed through a post that Barstool and Penn had parted ways. This separation was facilitated in exchange for non-competence and other limitations, as stated by Penn. Concurrently, Penn sold Barstool while announcing a collaboration with ESPN, owned by Disney, for online sports betting. This move was unveiled as part of a new $2 billion partnership between ESPN and Penn Entertainment. This collaboration would position ESPN Bet to replace Barstool Sportsbook in 16 states. Here are five essential details about the Barstool Sports owner!

Here are 5 things to know about Dave Portnoy.

Who is Portnoy?

David Scott Portnoy, known for his role as a blogger, social media influencer, and founder of Barstool Sports, hails from the United States. He grew up in Swampscott, Massachusetts, and completed his schooling at Swampscott High School. In 1995, he began his studies at the University of Michigan. Following this, he moved to Boston and worked in the field of IT market research after obtaining his education degree.

Did Portnoy run for mayor?

After Menino stepped down in 2013, David attempted to enter the Boston mayoral race, but his campaign fell short due to a lack of necessary nomination signatures. Despite gathering more than $15,000 in campaign donations, it wasn’t enough to propel him to the mayoral position.

What is the Barstool Fund, started by Dave?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Portnoy initiated the Barstool Fund, which provided aid to small businesses impacted by the crisis. The fund garnered over $500,000 in donations, stepping in to rescue numerous struggling enterprises from closure. Remarkably, in under a year, the initiative managed to amass almost forty million dollars in contributions.

I bought myself a present tonight. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/pNE7Dy9nK5 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 9, 2023

What is Portnoy’s religion?

Dave Portnoy’s parents are Michael and Linda Portnoy, who are both Jewish. He follows Jewish traditions in his personal life. In terms of his political views, he identifies as a libertarian.

Dave Portnoy’s net worth in 2023

With a wealth exceeding $120 million, Portnoy’s financial status is quite strong. As he has reclaimed ownership of Barstool Sports, which is expected to experience substantial growth in the future, his net worth might see further increases.

