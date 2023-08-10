Who is Javier Loya? Houston Texans minority owner charged with 1st-degree rape

Texans owner Javier Loya is accused of first-degree rape and sexual abuse in Kentucky.

Loya’s attorney declares his innocence, denies charges, and vows a strong defense.

Loya faced a previous investigation in 2008 over gambling and stayed with the Texans.

Houston Texans owner Javier Loya is accused of a rape case in Kentucky and is presently confronting charges. Loya faces accusations in Jefferson County, Kentucky, involving one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one instance of third-degree sexual abuse. The alleged assault reportedly took place in May, although the specific date remains uncertain.

Andrew J. Sarne, the lead attorney representing Loya, stated in an announcement, “Mr. Loya is innocent and has pled not guilty to all charges. He unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and will vigorously defend his innocence.”

It’s worth mentioning that this isn’t the first instance of an inquiry involving Loya. Back in 2008, a gambling investigation was conducted on the minority owner. However, the investigation yielded limited outcomes, and he was allowed to remain associated with the Texans.

Who is Javier Loya?

Loya co-founded and currently holds the position of chairman at OTC Global Holdings in Houston. He has held a stake in the Texans since their establishment in 2002. While the exact percentage of his ownership isn’t public, it’s believed to be less than 50%. Loya’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Established in 2002 as a franchise, the Texans had Loya as an initial investor. Alongside two others, Loya co-founded Choice! Energy LP in 1994, a company specializing in natural gas energy brokerage. He acquired the business in 2000, which became his primary source of funding.

Javier Loya’s pretrial

As the case awaits trial, the Texans have acknowledged their awareness of the charges against Loya. The team conveyed this in a statement. “We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners.”

As per the NFL’s regulations, Loya is prohibited from engaging in any NFL-related activities. This prohibition stands currently. Pretrial proceedings for Loya’s case are set to commence on August 22.

