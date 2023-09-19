19-year-old man stabbed to death in Jubilee Country Park

The cause of death confirmed as a stab wound to the heart

Murder investigation launched

The death of a 19-year-old man in a south-east Jubilee Country Park has been confirmed as a result of a fatal stabbing to the heart, according to the police.

The victim, who remains unidentified, lost his life in Jubilee Country Park, located near Tent Peg Lane in Petts Wood, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police has initiated a murder investigation, and a post-mortem examination conducted on Friday revealed that the cause of death was a stab wound to the heart.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Semple, on Saturday, issued a renewed appeal for information and any potential video footage from residents in the Petts Wood area.