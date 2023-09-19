Advertisement
date 2023-09-19
19-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Jubilee Country Park

  • 19-year-old man stabbed to death in Jubilee Country Park
  • The cause of death confirmed as a stab wound to the heart
  • Murder investigation launched
The death of a 19-year-old man in a south-east Jubilee Country Park has been confirmed as a result of a fatal stabbing to the heart, according to the police.

The victim, who remains unidentified, lost his life in Jubilee Country Park, located near Tent Peg Lane in Petts Wood, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police has initiated a murder investigation, and a post-mortem examination conducted on Friday revealed that the cause of death was a stab wound to the heart.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Semple, on Saturday, issued a renewed appeal for information and any potential video footage from residents in the Petts Wood area.

“This investigation continues at pace and we are making progress in piecing together the events that led to this young man losing his life,” she said.

“However, we need the help of the public. I would ask anyone who was in the park area and who saw the events leading up to this attack to come forward and speak to police.”

She also mentioned the existence of a dedicated online portal where residents can upload any footage and pictures they may have.

