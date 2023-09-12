Australia MP accuses male colleague of sexual harassment

Karen Andrews alleges persistent harassment while working in parliament.

Andrews says a male colleague used to invade her personal space and make inappropriate comments.

New codes of conduct were approved for MPs and staff to address concerns. Advertisement

A prominent Australian politician, Karen Andrews, has come forward, claiming that she has experienced persistent harassment while working within the nation’s parliament.

She alleges that an unidentified male colleague used to invade her personal space by getting too close and making inappropriate comments while they were in the lower house.

This revelation comes amid a broader issue of sexual misconduct that has tarnished the reputation of Australia’s parliament.

In February, both parliamentary chambers collectively approved new codes of conduct for Members of Parliament and their staff to address these concerns.