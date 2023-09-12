Australia MP accuses male colleague of sexual harassment

- Karen Andrews alleges persistent harassment while working in parliament.
- Andrews says a male colleague used to invade her personal space and make inappropriate comments.
- New codes of conduct were approved for MPs and staff to address concerns.
A prominent Australian politician, Karen Andrews, has come forward, claiming that she has experienced persistent harassment while working within the nation’s parliament.
She alleges that an unidentified male colleague used to invade her personal space by getting too close and making inappropriate comments while they were in the lower house.
This revelation comes amid a broader issue of sexual misconduct that has tarnished the reputation of Australia’s parliament.
In February, both parliamentary chambers collectively approved new codes of conduct for Members of Parliament and their staff to address these concerns.
“I’d just be sitting there minding my own business and I would have the back of my neck breathed on and if I asked a question, it would be: ‘That was a great question, thrusting and probing,'” Ms Andrews told the media.
“But do you know what the issue is? Well, there would be people that would say: ‘Can’t you take a joke?’… and sometimes I do call it out, but sometimes I just go: ‘I can’t be in every fight.”
Ms. Andrews, a prominent figure in Scott Morrison’s previous coalition government, held dual roles as the minister for industry and the minister for home affairs.
Throughout her tenure, she consistently voiced concerns about the challenging environment women experienced in federal politics.
Earlier this year, she made the decision to retire from politics, with her retirement expected to coincide with the next election, slated for no later than 2025.
Before entering politics, Ms. Andrews worked as a mechanical engineer in industries predominantly dominated by men.
However, she has noted that it was during her time in parliament that she encountered discrimination based on her gender.
“I went to politics and it was the first time I’ve ever felt I had to fight for things simply because I was a woman,” she told the media.
Earlier this year, Senator David Van, formerly a member of the Liberal party, faced three accusations of sexual harassment.
These allegations included claims from fellow MPs Lidia Thorpe and Amanda Stoker. Mr. Van vehemently denied these complaints and continues to hold his parliamentary position, even though he was expelled from the party.
These allegations reignited discussions about the safety of women working in government, a recurring concern in Australia.
In 2021, Brittany Higgins, a former Liberal party staffer, came forward with accusations of being sexually assaulted near the prime minister’s office by a colleague after hours in 2019.
This revelation led to an independent workplace review conducted by former sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins.
The review uncovered distressing statistics, revealing that one in three individuals working in parliamentary offices had experienced sexual harassment.
Additionally, the report highlighted the prevalence of bullying and instances of actual or attempted sexual assault.
