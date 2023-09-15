Bangladesh jails activists over 2013 killings report

Advertisement

In a recent development, two prominent human rights activists in Bangladesh, Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin Elan of the rights group Odhikar, have been sentenced to two years in jail.

Critics argue that this sentencing is part of a broader crackdown in anticipation of upcoming elections.

The charges against Khan and Elan stem from a decade-old accusation that they disseminated a report containing false information.

The report in question, which focused on security force killings in 2013, was deemed by prosecutors to have “undermined” the country’s reputation.

This long-standing legal process culminated in their conviction in Dhaka after ten years. Numerous international human rights organizations have called for their immediate release, asserting that the trial was not conducted fairly.

Both activists have dedicated their lives to documenting alleged instances of extrajudicial killings, disappearances of opposition activists, and police brutality in Bangladesh.

Their conviction relates to a report published by Odhikar in 2013, which documented security forces’ actions during a protest by an Islamist group seeking to impose a stricter interpretation of religion in Bangladeshi society.

The report detailed that security forces had been involved in the deaths of at least 61 individuals, including children, during an overnight operation in Dhaka to disperse the protesters.

Khan and Elan were initially detained shortly after the report’s publication but were later released on bail.

Charges against them were resurrected by prosecutors only recently.

The prosecutor, Nazrul Islam Shamim, cited their sentencing as two years in prison for publishing and disseminating false information, offending religious sentiments, and damaging the state’s reputation.

Human Rights Watch has noted that prosecutorial action in their case did not progress until 2021, following US sanctions against Bangladesh’s elite paramilitary force for its alleged involvement in numerous enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings dating back to 2009.

Just last week, the United Nations drew attention to the harassment and intimidation that both Khan and Elan faced while on bail.

Human rights organizations have vehemently called for the immediate release of the two men, contending that their trial was riddled with “violations of due process,” including withholding crucial information from the defense until the day before the hearing.