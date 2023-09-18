Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Barry” the Dinosaur on the Auction Block in Paris

“Barry” the Dinosaur on the Auction Block in Paris

Articles
Advertisement
“Barry” the Dinosaur on the Auction Block in Paris

“Barry” the Dinosaur on the Auction Block in Paris

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Camptosaurus skeleton dating back 150 million years
  • Estimated to be sold for up to €1.2 million
  • The auction scheduled to take place at Hotel Drouot on October 20th
    • Advertisement

A nearly complete dinosaur skeleton, known as the camptosaurus and dating back 150 million years, is set to go up for auction in Paris next month.

This remarkable specimen was unearthed in the 1990s in Wyoming, USA, and bears the name “Barry” in honor of the paleontologist Barry James who made the discovery.

Experts are amazed by the exceptional preservation of the skeleton. Anticipated to be sold for up to €1.2 million ($1.2 million, £970,000), the auction is scheduled to take place at Hotel Drouot on October 20th.

Barry hails from the late Jurassic period and boasts dimensions of 2.1 meters in height and 5 meters in length.

Alexandre Giquello, representing Hotel Drouot, expressed the rarity of encountering such a well-preserved dinosaur skeleton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The skull is complete at 90% and the rest of the dinosaur is complete at 80%,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dinosaur fossil sales are infrequent occurrences, with only a limited annual occurrence worldwide.

However, there are concerns among experts regarding these specimens ending up in private ownership.

In April, an event of significance took place as a Tyrannosaurus rex was auctioned in Europe for the very first time.

During this time, Professor Steve Brusatte, a renowned dinosaur authority from Edinburgh University, expressed his worries about these valuable skeletons potentially vanishing into the private collections’ depths.

These fossils hold significant scientific value.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

India’s Old Parliament Receives Heartfelt Tribute from Lawmakers
India’s Old Parliament Receives Heartfelt Tribute from Lawmakers

Indian parliamentarians pay tribute to old parliament building A special week-long parliamentary...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story