“Barry” the Dinosaur on the Auction Block in Paris

Camptosaurus skeleton dating back 150 million years

Estimated to be sold for up to €1.2 million

The auction scheduled to take place at Hotel Drouot on October 20th

A nearly complete dinosaur skeleton, known as the camptosaurus and dating back 150 million years, is set to go up for auction in Paris next month.

This remarkable specimen was unearthed in the 1990s in Wyoming, USA, and bears the name “Barry” in honor of the paleontologist Barry James who made the discovery.

Experts are amazed by the exceptional preservation of the skeleton. Anticipated to be sold for up to €1.2 million ($1.2 million, £970,000), the auction is scheduled to take place at Hotel Drouot on October 20th.

Barry hails from the late Jurassic period and boasts dimensions of 2.1 meters in height and 5 meters in length.

Alexandre Giquello, representing Hotel Drouot, expressed the rarity of encountering such a well-preserved dinosaur skeleton.