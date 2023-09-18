“Barry” the Dinosaur on the Auction Block in Paris

- Camptosaurus skeleton dating back 150 million years
A nearly complete dinosaur skeleton, known as the camptosaurus and dating back 150 million years, is set to go up for auction in Paris next month.
This remarkable specimen was unearthed in the 1990s in Wyoming, USA, and bears the name “Barry” in honor of the paleontologist Barry James who made the discovery.
Experts are amazed by the exceptional preservation of the skeleton. Anticipated to be sold for up to €1.2 million ($1.2 million, £970,000), the auction is scheduled to take place at Hotel Drouot on October 20th.
Barry hails from the late Jurassic period and boasts dimensions of 2.1 meters in height and 5 meters in length.
Alexandre Giquello, representing Hotel Drouot, expressed the rarity of encountering such a well-preserved dinosaur skeleton.
“The skull is complete at 90% and the rest of the dinosaur is complete at 80%,” he said.
Dinosaur fossil sales are infrequent occurrences, with only a limited annual occurrence worldwide.
However, there are concerns among experts regarding these specimens ending up in private ownership.
In April, an event of significance took place as a Tyrannosaurus rex was auctioned in Europe for the very first time.
During this time, Professor Steve Brusatte, a renowned dinosaur authority from Edinburgh University, expressed his worries about these valuable skeletons potentially vanishing into the private collections’ depths.
These fossils hold significant scientific value.
