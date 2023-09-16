Bizarre bird sighting: Pink pigeon spotted in Bury town center

Advertisement

Birds are seen accepting food from people and perching on rooftops

Greater Manchester Police officers have also encountered the pigeon

Residents are speculating whether it has been dyed, fallen into something, or is naturally pink

In the town center of Bury, the appearance of a pink pigeon has caused quite a stir among the unsuspecting residents.

This unusual bird has been observed accepting food from individuals in the area, including perching on rooftops.

The Greater Manchester Police have even reported that some of their officers on foot patrol have encountered this “uncommon pink pigeon within the town center.”

Residents are now engaged in speculation, pondering whether this enigmatic bird has been artificially colored, had an encounter with a coloring substance, or if it possesses its pink hue naturally.