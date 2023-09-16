Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bizarre bird sighting: Pink pigeon spotted in Bury town center

Bizarre bird sighting: Pink pigeon spotted in Bury town center

Articles
Advertisement
Bizarre bird sighting: Pink pigeon spotted in Bury town center

Bizarre bird sighting: Pink pigeon spotted in Bury town center

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Birds are seen accepting food from people and perching on rooftops
  • Greater Manchester Police officers have also encountered the pigeon
  • Residents are speculating whether it has been dyed, fallen into something, or is naturally pink

In the town center of Bury, the appearance of a pink pigeon has caused quite a stir among the unsuspecting residents.

Advertisement

This unusual bird has been observed accepting food from individuals in the area, including perching on rooftops.

The Greater Manchester Police have even reported that some of their officers on foot patrol have encountered this “uncommon pink pigeon within the town center.”

Residents are now engaged in speculation, pondering whether this enigmatic bird has been artificially colored, had an encounter with a coloring substance, or if it possesses its pink hue naturally.

Advertisement

Samantha Brown, 43, said: “I saw someone give it a chip. Everyone’s wondering why it’s pink but it adds a bit of colour to the place.

Advertisement

“I think it’s being dyed but who knows?”

Advertisement
Advertisement

In February, there was speculation that a pigeon rescued from a park in New York City had possibly been colored a vibrant pink as part of a gender reveal celebration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Gloucestershire Student Convicted of Raping Woman
Gloucestershire Student Convicted of Raping Woman

Matthew Dickens, a former engineering student, was found guilty of sexually assaulting...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story