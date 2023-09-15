Advertisement
Bully dogs are a threat to life, says Suella Braverman

Articles
  • UK government plans to ban American XL bullies.
  • Home Secretary Suella Braverman says they pose a significant risk to people’s lives.
  • A man was attacked by two dogs in Stonnall, highlighting the need for a ban.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has emphasized that American XL bullies pose a significant risk to people’s lives and contribute to the suffering within our communities.

As a result, the government is actively pursuing measures to prohibit them.

“In the meantime, I expect police to use all available powers to protect the public from these beasts,” she says.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has stressed that the recent tragic incident involving a man attacked by two dogs in Stonnall underscores the imperative for implementing a ban.

Earlier this week, Braverman expressed her urgent need for advice on prohibiting American bully XL dogs, which she described as “lethal,” following the online posting of an attack on an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham.

Dog attack in Walsall leaves boy needing hospital treatment

In a separate incident, West Midlands Police confirmed that a woman had been arrested in connection with an attack by a Staffordshire bull terrier that left a 10-year-old boy injured in Bentley Drive, Walsall.

The boy received medical treatment for arm injuries, and the dog, subsequently seized, was euthanized by West Midlands Police.

The 60-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of owning a dangerously out-of-control dog that caused injury, and she has been released with a caution. Authorities believe the dog escaped from its owner’s residence without her knowledge.

Rishi Sunak announces plans for American XL bully ban

Earlier, the Prime Minister stated that a collaborative effort between experts and law enforcement would be undertaken to precisely determine the breed, and the powers outlined in the Dangerous Dogs Act would be employed to prohibit American XL bully dogs.

Rishi Sunak emphasized the evident threat posed by American XL bullies to communities and stressed the necessity for a ban.

XL Bully Dog Attack Leaves Girl with Lifetime Scar
4-year-old girl scarred for life in XL Bully dog attack. Mother rescued...

