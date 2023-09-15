Bully dogs are a threat to life, says Suella Braverman

Advertisement

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has stressed that the recent tragic incident involving a man attacked by two dogs in Stonnall underscores the imperative for implementing a ban.

Earlier this week, Braverman expressed her urgent need for advice on prohibiting American bully XL dogs, which she described as “lethal,” following the online posting of an attack on an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham.

Dog attack in Walsall leaves boy needing hospital treatment

In a separate incident, West Midlands Police confirmed that a woman had been arrested in connection with an attack by a Staffordshire bull terrier that left a 10-year-old boy injured in Bentley Drive, Walsall.

The boy received medical treatment for arm injuries, and the dog, subsequently seized, was euthanized by West Midlands Police.

The 60-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of owning a dangerously out-of-control dog that caused injury, and she has been released with a caution. Authorities believe the dog escaped from its owner’s residence without her knowledge.