Bus Crash Kills 2 Adults, Injures Multiple Students in New York

A bus carrying 40 students and four adults crashed on Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York on Thursday.

Two adults were killed in the crash and multiple students were injured, some critically.

The bus was en route to a music event associated with band camp. Advertisement

On Thursday, tragedy struck as a commercial bus carrying 40 students from Farmingdale High School and four adults careened down a 50-foot ravine on Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul, in an evening news conference, reported that two adults lost their lives in the harrowing incident. Lt. Colonel Richard L. Mazzone of the New York State Police provided additional details during the press briefing.

The individuals who tragically lost their lives have been identified as Gina Pellettiere, aged 43, and Beatrice Ferrari, aged 77.

Furthermore, there have been multiple students who sustained injuries, with some in critical condition. Lt. Colonel Mazzone did not delve into specifics regarding the injuries but did mention that the injured parties have been transported to six different area hospitals.

Additionally, an official from the Wawayanda Fire Company had previously informed CNN that more than 40 individuals were injured in the accident.