Buses back in public hands in Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester has seen the return of locally controlled bus services, marking a significant reversal of deregulation that had been in place since 1985 in England.

Regional mayor Andy Burnham anticipates that this change will lead to more affordable fares and improved services, considering it a milestone for English devolution.

Bus reform has been a top priority for Burnham since he assumed the role of the region’s first elected mayor in 2017.

According to data from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, the number of bus journeys in the area declined from 355 million at the time of deregulation to 182 million in 2019.

In contrast, in London, where bus services were not deregulated, the number of journeys approximately doubled during the same period.

Burnham emphasized that the deregulation approach did not prove effective for buses or other sectors, challenging the notion that the market alone can solve all problems.

In 2022, single bus fares in Greater Manchester were capped at £2 for adults and £1 for children. Additionally, daily unlimited bus travel was limited to £5, and weekly bus travel costs were capped at £21.

The introduction of about 50 new yellow electric buses, produced by Scottish bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis, is set to begin in Bolton, Wigan, and parts of Salford and Bury.

The rollout will extend across the entire region by 2025. Go North West and Diamond Buses were selected last year to provide the initial services.

Local transportation authorities have indicated that commuters will have a more significant influence on factors such as punctuality, reliability, and addressing complaints, which will impact what the bus operators receive in compensation.