California AG Sues Anti-Abortion Groups for False Advertising

Advertisement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta files lawsuit against crisis pregnancy centers.

The lawsuit accuses Heartbeat International (HBI) and RealOptions of deceptive practices.

Organizations claim to offer a procedure to “reverse” medication abortions.

On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit filed by his office against two organizations that run crisis pregnancy centers.

Advertisement

The lawsuit alleges that these organizations have engaged in deceptive practices by making false claims about a procedure they purport can reverse medication abortions.

The complaint specifically accuses Heartbeat International (HBI) and RealOptions of misleading patients by asserting the existence of a method to “reverse” the effects of mifepristone, the first of two oral drugs used in medically induced abortions.

They refer to this process as “abortion pill reversal.”

Bonta’s claim contends that both companies are aware that there is no scientific evidence supporting the efficacy, safety, or effectiveness of this protocol.

Nonetheless, they continue to promote and advertise it to patients.

According to the complaint, these organizations instruct patients to take high doses of progesterone within 72 hours of taking mifepristone in an attempt to “reverse” its effects.

Advertisement

HBI operates a network of over 2,000 “pregnancy resource centers” across the United States, while RealOptions manages five clinics in California operating under the name RealOptions Obria Medical Clinics.

In response to the lawsuit, HBI released a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), indicating that they became aware of the legal action through interview requests.

As of Thursday night, HBI stated that they had not yet been formally served with the lawsuit.