California AG Sues Anti-Abortion Groups for False Advertising

On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit filed by his office against two organizations that run crisis pregnancy centers.
The lawsuit alleges that these organizations have engaged in deceptive practices by making false claims about a procedure they purport can reverse medication abortions.
The complaint specifically accuses Heartbeat International (HBI) and RealOptions of misleading patients by asserting the existence of a method to “reverse” the effects of mifepristone, the first of two oral drugs used in medically induced abortions.
They refer to this process as “abortion pill reversal.”
Bonta’s claim contends that both companies are aware that there is no scientific evidence supporting the efficacy, safety, or effectiveness of this protocol.
Nonetheless, they continue to promote and advertise it to patients.
According to the complaint, these organizations instruct patients to take high doses of progesterone within 72 hours of taking mifepristone in an attempt to “reverse” its effects.
HBI operates a network of over 2,000 “pregnancy resource centers” across the United States, while RealOptions manages five clinics in California operating under the name RealOptions Obria Medical Clinics.
In response to the lawsuit, HBI released a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), indicating that they became aware of the legal action through interview requests.
As of Thursday night, HBI stated that they had not yet been formally served with the lawsuit.
“Through our Abortion Pill Rescue Network hotline, we know that some women almost immediately regret their chemical abortion choice,” HBI said in its statement. “These women deserve the right to try and save their pregnancies.”
The post referenced “significant studies” as evidence of the protocol’s effectiveness. However, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has stated that there is no scientific evidence supporting the efficacy or safety of abortion reversals.
“Those who are struggling with the complex decision to get an abortion deserve support and trustworthy guidance — not lies and misinformation,” the attorney general said in a statement released Thursday.
“HBI and RealOptions took advantage of pregnant patients at a deeply vulnerable time in their lives, using false and misleading claims to lure them in and mislead them about a potentially risky procedure. We are launching today’s lawsuit to put a stop to their predatory and unlawful behavior.”
Bonta is seeking a court order to halt both companies from advertising these procedures and to impose fines on them for breaching business codes.
