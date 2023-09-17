Cargo ships reach Ukrainian port to load wheat, despite Russian threats

Two cargo ships have arrived at the Ukrainian port.

Two cargo ships have arrived at a Ukrainian port, Chornomorsk, by using a new route through the Black Sea. They are set to load 20,000 tonnes of wheat for international markets.

This marks the first time civilian ships have reached a Ukrainian port since the collapse of a deal with Russia that guaranteed the safety of vessels.

The two ships, Resilient Africa and Aroyat are registered in Palau and have a crew composed of individuals from Ukraine, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Egypt. They will transport the wheat to Egypt and Israel.

Ukraine unilaterally established this maritime corridor along the Black Sea’s western coast after Russia abandoned a UN-backed agreement that facilitated grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

Russia claimed that certain parts of the agreement were not being honored and cited Western sanctions hindering its agricultural exports. Consequently, Russia threatened to view civilian ships traveling to Ukraine as potential military targets.

Recently, the UK accused Russia of targeting a vessel with multiple cruise missiles while it was docked in the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, its navy blockaded Ukrainian Black Sea ports, resulting in the trapping of 20 million tonnes of grain intended for export.

This caused global food prices to rise and posed a risk of shortages in Middle Eastern and African nations that rely on food imports from Ukraine.

In addition to threatening ships in the Black Sea, Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Attacks on ports like Izmail and Reni have disrupted Ukraine’s grain exports, and Kyiv has accused Russia of attempting to damage its grain exports and undermine global food security.

