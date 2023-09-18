Advertisement

Chelmsford woman accused of murdering parents

The woman appeared in court on Monday

She was charged with two counts of murder

In a chilling turn of events, Virginia McCullough, a 35-year-old resident of Pump Hill in Great Baddow, Essex, has been brought to court on charges of murdering her parents, John and Lois McCullough.

Advertisement

This perplexing case has gripped the community, as the bodies of the elderly couple remain undiscovered.

The alleged murders are believed to have occurred sometime between August 21, 2018, and September 15 of this year.

The unfolding drama began when concerns were raised for the welfare of the two elderly individuals, leading to Ms. McCullough’s arrest.

During her appearance at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, Virginia McCullough was dressed in a somber grey prison-issue tracksuit, her blonde bob haircut adding an eerie backdrop to the proceedings.

She was subsequently remanded in custody.

As the investigation unfolds, the community eagerly awaits answers in this perplexing case. Virginia McCullough is scheduled for another preliminary hearing, set to take place at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Essex Police have voiced their “strong belief” that the missing parents may no longer be alive, a stance that has received concurrence from the Crown Prosecution Service, intensifying the intrigue surrounding this troubling case.