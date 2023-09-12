China Applauds G20 Delhi Declaration as Positive Signal

Advertisement

China has praised the G20 leaders’ joint declaration in Delhi, calling it a “positive signal” to the world.

This marks the first occasion that Beijing has commented on the declaration.

Russia has similarly lauded the declaration as a “significant milestone.”

China has expressed approval for the G20 leaders’ joint declaration in Delhi, characterizing it as a “positive signal” to the world.

Advertisement

During the G20 summit in India, the world’s largest economies unanimously adopted the declaration without any objections.

China believes the statement aligns with its perspectives and demonstrates the G20’s collective commitment to addressing global challenges and fostering development.

This marks the first occasion that Beijing has commented on the declaration. Other nations, including the UK and the US, have also praised the joint statement, which refrains from criticizing Russia, a crucial ally of China, in its conflict with Ukraine.

Russia has similarly lauded the declaration as a “significant milestone.” In contrast, Ukraine, which was not present at the summit, has expressed disappointment, considering the declaration unworthy of pride.

The Chinese delegation, led by Premier Li Qiang, represented China at the summit, as President Xi Jinping chose not to attend.

Tensions between China and India persist due to a border dispute that resulted in a deadly clash three years ago, during which 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers lost their lives.

Advertisement

During a press conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized China’s longstanding support for the G20 and its belief in the importance of member nations uniting and collaborating on global issues.

This response came in answer to a query posed by the China News Service regarding Beijing’s perspective on the summit and its outcomes.