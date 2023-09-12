China Applauds G20 Delhi Declaration as Positive Signal

Libya’s Derna Declared Disaster Zone After Storm Devastation
China has expressed approval for the G20 leaders’ joint declaration in Delhi, characterizing it as a “positive signal” to the world.
During the G20 summit in India, the world’s largest economies unanimously adopted the declaration without any objections.
China believes the statement aligns with its perspectives and demonstrates the G20’s collective commitment to addressing global challenges and fostering development.
This marks the first occasion that Beijing has commented on the declaration. Other nations, including the UK and the US, have also praised the joint statement, which refrains from criticizing Russia, a crucial ally of China, in its conflict with Ukraine.
Russia has similarly lauded the declaration as a “significant milestone.” In contrast, Ukraine, which was not present at the summit, has expressed disappointment, considering the declaration unworthy of pride.
The Chinese delegation, led by Premier Li Qiang, represented China at the summit, as President Xi Jinping chose not to attend.
Tensions between China and India persist due to a border dispute that resulted in a deadly clash three years ago, during which 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers lost their lives.
During a press conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized China’s longstanding support for the G20 and its belief in the importance of member nations uniting and collaborating on global issues.
This response came in answer to a query posed by the China News Service regarding Beijing’s perspective on the summit and its outcomes.
“The summit adopted a leaders’ declaration, which reflects China’s proposition and states that the G20 would act in concrete ways through partnerships, sending a positive signal of the G20 working together to tackle global challenges and promote world economic recovery and global development,” Ms Ning said.
Furthermore, she highlighted China’s constructive involvement, emphasizing that it had endorsed the summit’s emphasis on addressing the interests of developing nations, resulting in productive achievements.
In contrast to the previous year’s statement in Bali, the joint declaration released in Delhi employs milder language when addressing Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
In Bali, most G20 members had deplored “in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine”.
In contrast, the Delhi declaration does not directly name Russia and talks about “the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine about global food and energy security”.
It calls on states to “refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition”, which could be seen as directed at Russia, but also notes “different views and assessments of the situation”.
During Monday’s press briefing, Ms. Ning faced a question regarding China’s stance on the declaration’s absence of direct criticism and whether the use of more moderate language would contribute to resolving the Ukraine conflict.
In response, she affirmed that China’s position on the Ukraine matter remained “consistent and unambiguous” and that the declaration “captured the shared understanding of all member states.”
“The Delhi Summit reaffirms that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, not a platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues,” Ms Ning added.
She expressed China’s unwavering commitment to advancing peace negotiations and collaborating with the global community to achieve a political resolution to the Ukraine crisis.
