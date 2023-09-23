Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
China sentences Uyghur scholar Rahile Dawut to life in jail

China sentences Uyghur scholar Rahile Dawut to life in jail

Articles
Advertisement
China sentences Uyghur scholar Rahile Dawut to life in jail

China sentences Uyghur scholar Rahile Dawut to life in jail

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • China sentences Uyghur scholar Rahile Dawut to life in prison.
  • Dawut was accused of endangering state security.
  • She is one of many Uyghur intellectuals who have faced detention, arrest, and imprisonment since 2016.
    • Advertisement

China has sentenced a prominent Uyghur academic, Rahile Dawut, to life in prison for allegedly “endangering state security,” as confirmed by the US-based Dui Hua Foundation rights group.

This sentence comes after Dawut appealed against a previous 2018 ruling, which she lost earlier this month.

China has faced accusations of committing crimes against humanity targeting the Uyghur population and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

Human rights organizations estimate that China has forcibly detained over a million Uyghurs in recent years within a vast network of facilities termed “re-education camps” by the state. Furthermore, hundreds of thousands have been handed prison sentences as part of this crackdown.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The sentencing of Professor Rahile Dawut is a cruel tragedy, a great loss for the Uyghur people, and for all who treasure academic freedom,” said John Kamm, executive director of the Dui Hua Foundation.

He called for her immediate release and safe return to her family.

Her daughter, Akeda Pulati, said that she worried about her mother every day.

“The thought of my innocent mother having to spend her life in prison brings unbearable pain. China, show your mercy and release my innocent mother,” she said in a statement released by Dui Hua.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In December 2018, Rahile Dawut underwent a secret trial in a Xinjiang court following her arrest in the prior year on charges of “splittism,” which is considered a crime related to endangering state security.

A source within the Chinese government confirmed her life imprisonment sentence to the Dui Hua group.

Before her arrest, Rahile Dawut was an esteemed expert in Uyghur folklore and traditions, serving as a faculty member at the Xinjiang University College of Humanities.

Advertisement

She also founded the Ethnic Minorities Research Centre at the university in 2007 and conducted extensive fieldwork across Xinjiang.

Additionally, she has delivered lectures at universities in the United States and the United Kingdom, including prestigious institutions such as Harvard and Cambridge.

Dui Hua noted that Rahile Dawut is part of a growing list of Uyghur intellectuals who have faced detention, arrest, and imprisonment since 2016.

Accusations of genocide in Xinjiang have been made by several countries, including the United States. Leading human rights organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have accused China of committing crimes against humanity.

However, China has consistently denied these allegations.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Mao Ning, stated on Friday that she had “no information” regarding Rahile Dawut’s case, as reported by AP.

Advertisement

Xinjiang, officially known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), is home to approximately 12 million Uyghurs, mostly of Muslim faith, and is located in the northwest of China.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Israel strikes Gaza targets after incendiary balloon attacks
Israel strikes Gaza targets after incendiary balloon attacks

Israel and Gaza exchange fire after incendiary balloon attacks. Palestinian Ministry of...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the China News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story