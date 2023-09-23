China sentences Uyghur scholar Rahile Dawut to life in jail

China sentences Uyghur scholar Rahile Dawut to life in prison.

Dawut was accused of endangering state security.

She is one of many Uyghur intellectuals who have faced detention, arrest, and imprisonment since 2016.

China has sentenced a prominent Uyghur academic, Rahile Dawut, to life in prison for allegedly “endangering state security,” as confirmed by the US-based Dui Hua Foundation rights group.

This sentence comes after Dawut appealed against a previous 2018 ruling, which she lost earlier this month.

China has faced accusations of committing crimes against humanity targeting the Uyghur population and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

Human rights organizations estimate that China has forcibly detained over a million Uyghurs in recent years within a vast network of facilities termed “re-education camps” by the state. Furthermore, hundreds of thousands have been handed prison sentences as part of this crackdown.