China spy claim shakes UK, calls for rethink on China policy

According to sources informed by the BBC, one of the arrested individuals in March was reportedly a parliamentary researcher specializing in international affairs matters.

This information, initially reported by the Sunday Times, suggests that the researcher had connections with several Conservative Members of Parliament. The BBC has reached out to the researcher for a statement.

Both individuals have been released on bail, and the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, responsible for handling espionage-related cases, is conducting an investigation.

The Sunday Times also reported that the arrested researcher had close ties with security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns, among others.

The arrest of the researcher has reignited a discussion among Conservative MPs regarding whether the UK should adopt a more stringent approach towards China.

Some members of the Conservative Party are urging the government to label Beijing as a security threat, a step that has been met with resistance from government ministers.

Prominent Conservative backbenchers, including former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and MP Tim Loughton, are advocating for government action.

Mr. Duncan Smith emphasized the need to acknowledge the growing threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, Mr. Loughton raised concerns about the extensive influence of the Chinese Communist Party within British institutions.