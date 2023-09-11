China spy claim shakes UK, calls for rethink on China policy

UK Parliament Researcher Denies Spying for China
UK researcher arrested on charges of spying for China. Researcher denies wrongdoing,...
The government is under increasing pressure to adopt more robust measures in response to the arrest of a parliamentary researcher on allegations of espionage for China.
Prominent Conservative Members of Parliament are advocating for the classification of China as a security threat, a stance that has garnered support from certain cabinet members.
During his attendance at the G20 summit in India, Rishi Sunak expressed apprehensions about Beijing’s interference.
China, on its part, has dismissed the spying allegations as baseless and characterized them as unfounded defamation.
“We urge the UK side to stop spreading fake information,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
On Saturday, the police confirmed that two individuals were apprehended in March, with charges filed against them under the Official Secrets Act.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A man in his 30s was arrested at an address in Oxfordshire and a man in his 20s was arrested at an address in Edinburgh.
“Searches were also carried out at both the residential properties, as well as at a third address in east London.”
According to sources informed by the BBC, one of the arrested individuals in March was reportedly a parliamentary researcher specializing in international affairs matters.
This information, initially reported by the Sunday Times, suggests that the researcher had connections with several Conservative Members of Parliament. The BBC has reached out to the researcher for a statement.
Both individuals have been released on bail, and the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, responsible for handling espionage-related cases, is conducting an investigation.
The Sunday Times also reported that the arrested researcher had close ties with security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns, among others.
The arrest of the researcher has reignited a discussion among Conservative MPs regarding whether the UK should adopt a more stringent approach towards China.
Some members of the Conservative Party are urging the government to label Beijing as a security threat, a step that has been met with resistance from government ministers.
Prominent Conservative backbenchers, including former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and MP Tim Loughton, are advocating for government action.
Mr. Duncan Smith emphasized the need to acknowledge the growing threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under President Xi Jinping.
Meanwhile, Mr. Loughton raised concerns about the extensive influence of the Chinese Communist Party within British institutions.
“Yet again the security of Parliament has potentially been compromised, reinforcing how we cannot view the CCP as anything other than a hostile foreign threat.”
There is an understanding that certain cabinet ministers, including Home Secretary Suella Braverman, are in favor of tightening the regulations in this regard.
However, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch has expressed caution, emphasizing the need to exercise care in the choice of language.
She stated that labeling China as a threat could lead to an escalation of tensions. Badenoch pointed out that the United Kingdom’s current position, which characterizes China as presenting an “epoch-defining challenge,” aligns with the stance taken by British allies.
Rishi Sunak, speaking on Sunday, disclosed that he had conveyed significant concerns about potential interference in British democracy to China’s Premier Li Qiang.
He also underscored the importance of active participation rather than passively criticizing, emphasizing that it’s more effective to address concerns while being present in the discussions.
Sir Alex Younger, the former head of MI6, has asserted that China’s concept of intelligence work extends beyond the conventional understanding in the UK.
This expanded scope includes not only gathering information but also attempting to exert influence over individuals.
During an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, he emphasized the importance of the UK finding effective ways to engage with China, especially in areas such as addressing climate change.
However, Younger suggested that the UK might consider designating China as a “state of concern” under its updated security laws, introduced earlier this year.
Such a designation would impose additional reporting requirements on organizations linked to China.
He also noted that while cooperation is essential, there are instances where a more assertive stance towards China is necessary.
According to Younger, his experience has shown that simply being cordial with China may not yield significant results.
In July, Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee released a long-awaited report, warning that the government had been slow to recognize the security risks posed by Beijing.
The report highlighted China’s intent to interfere with the UK government, targeting officials and organizations at various levels to influence UK political decision-making, especially concerning matters relevant to China.
