During his visit to Moscow this week, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that China would maintain an independent and impartial stance regarding Ukraine while actively seeking a political resolution to the conflict.

China’s attempts to mediate and facilitate a resolution to the Ukraine conflict have faced considerable obstacles, given the skepticism surrounding its professed neutrality, particularly due to its deepening ties with Russia.

In March, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow included meetings with Vladimir Putin and the celebration of a “new era” of cooperation, and Putin has reciprocated by accepting an invitation to visit China next month.

Additionally, in his address at the United Nations General Assembly, Han, a lower-ranking official, reiterated China’s vision for an alternative global order that is free from what China has long criticized as “Western hegemony.”

In reaching out to developing nations worldwide, he emphasized that China, as the world’s second-largest economy, sees itself as an integral part of the Global South.