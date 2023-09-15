China’s Defense Minister Missing: US Envoy Questions Absence

Advertisement

China’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu has not been seen in public for 2 weeks.

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel raises questions about Li’s absence.

Sources say Li is likely being removed from his position.

A prominent US diplomat has raised questions about the disappearance of China’s Defense Minister, Li Shangfu, sparking renewed speculation about a potential anti-corruption campaign.

General Li has not made any public appearances for approximately two weeks and has reportedly been absent from several important meetings.

Rahm Emanuel, the US Ambassador to Japan, offered his thoughts on Mr. Li’s absence in a tweet, suggesting that the Chinese government was experiencing a high turnover rate in its ranks.

Mr. Li’s disappearance comes in the wake of recent removals of several high-ranking military officials.

According to sources in both the US and China, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Mr. Li is likely being removed from his position.

This development follows the mysterious disappearance of Foreign Minister Qin Gang from public view earlier this year.

Qin’s sudden absence and subsequent replacement in July have yet to be fully explained.

Regarding General Li’s situation, the Chinese government has not provided much information. When questioned earlier in the week, a spokeswoman from the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed to be unaware of the situation.

General Li’s most recent public appearance was three weeks ago on August 29th, when he participated in a security forum with African nations in Beijing.

It’s worth noting that it is not uncommon for defense ministers to be absent from the public eye for several weeks.

General Li, who began his career as an aerospace engineer at a satellite and rocket launch center, has enjoyed a rapid rise through the ranks of both the military and the Chinese political establishment.

Similar to Mr. Qin, General Li is believed to be a favored figure of President Xi Jinping. He is now the second cabinet minister and state councilor, after Mr. Qin, to have gone missing in recent months.

“High-level disappearances and possible corruption investigations are not a good look for Xi because he approved the selection of the current leadership,” says Neil Thomas, an expert on Chinese elite politics with the Asia Society Policy Institute.

But he added that ultimately “Xi’s leadership and overall political stability do not appear under threat, as none of the cadres affected are part of his inner circle.”

Analyst Bill Bishop noted that the Chinese military has had a “long history of corruption” and Mr Xi – who under China’s political structure double-hats as the supreme leader of China’s military – had tried to tackle it just like his predecessors.