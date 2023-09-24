Chris Kaba Shooting: Braverman Orders Review of Armed Policing

Advertisement

Home Secretary orders review of armed policing after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba.

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with murder over the shooting.

More than 100 armed officers have handed in their firearms since the murder charge was brought.

Suella Braverman has emphasized that armed police officers should not be apprehensive about facing legal consequences for carrying out their duties, following the charging of a marksman with murder.

In response to several London officers surrendering their firearms due to concerns about such charges, the Home Secretary has initiated a review of armed policing.

Last year, an unarmed individual named Chris Kaba, aged 24, tragically lost his life after being shot in South London. A Metropolitan Police officer appeared in court on Thursday in connection with the incident.

Ms. Braverman underscored the need to recognize that officers are often required to make split-second decisions and put their lives on the line to safeguard the public.

The Metropolitan Police acknowledged that the charging decision has created apprehension among many firearms officers.

One former armed response officer, Harry Tangye, conveyed to the BBC that he would relinquish his weapon if he were still serving in the force.