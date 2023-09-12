Derna devastated by floods, death toll over 1,000

Advertisement

Over 1,000 people died in Derna, Libya, after floods.

10,000 people missing.

Entire neighborhoods were destroyed.

There are deceased individuals scattered throughout the area, according to the official from the eastern-based government.

Derna, with a population of around 100,000, is heavily inundated due to the collapse of two dams and four bridges.

The Red Cross has indicated that approximately 10,000 people are missing as a consequence of the flooding caused by Storm Daniel, which struck on Sunday and also affected other eastern cities such as Benghazi, Soussa, and Al-Marj.

Hichem Chkiouat, who serves as the aviation minister and is a member of the eastern government’s emergency response committee, conveyed via phone to Reuters that the number of recovered bodies in Derna has surpassed 1,000.