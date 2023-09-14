Advertisement
Derna Residents Receive Aid, but Needs Remain Great

Derna Residents Receive Aid, but Needs Remain Great

Articles
Derna Residents Receive Aid, but Needs Remain Great

Derna Residents Receive Aid, but Needs Remain Great

  • ICRC distributes food, medicines, and body bags in eastern Libya
  • ICRC sends more rescue teams and forensics teams to Benghazi
  • ICRC to distribute kitchen sets, mattresses, and hygiene items in Derna

The International Committee of the Red Cross has initiated the distribution of essential supplies, including food and medicines, to communities affected in eastern Libya.

Additionally, the organization has dispatched more rescue teams to bolster humanitarian relief efforts and reinforced forensics teams in the nearby city of Benghazi.

This dedicated team is tasked with providing 6,000 body bags to support local authorities and the Libyan Red Crescent Society, ensuring that the deceased are treated with dignity, as stated by the ICRC.

In the upcoming weeks, kitchen sets, mattresses, and hygiene items will be distributed in Derna, with medicine donations scheduled for the coming days.

The ICRC emphasizes that a significant challenge for humanitarian operations lies in gaining access to the areas affected by flooding, as numerous roads have suffered extensive damage or have been destroyed.

Furthermore, the organization acknowledges the presence of unexploded ordnance and abandoned explosive weapons stores in Derna, adding to the complexity of the situation.

US Wants North Korea Talks, But Kim Says No
US Wants North Korea Talks, But Kim Says No

US struggles to address North Korea as Kim Jong Un and Putin...

Next Story