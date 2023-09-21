Donald Trump Serves Up Pizza and Politics in Iowa Pub

Advertisement

Trump distributes pizzas to a cheering crowd at Kathy's Treehouse Pub and Eatery in Bettendorf.

He also signs dollar bills, caps, a tank top, and even the arm of a female supporter.

Former US President Donald Trump found himself surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters during a recent visit to a local bar in Bettendorf, Iowa.

On this occasion, he distributed pizzas to those in attendance, and more than a hundred people gathered at Kathy’s Treehouse Pub and Eatery to witness the event.

Reports from the news agency AP mentioned that Trump also engaged in signing dollar bills, caps, a tank top, and even the arm of a female supporter during this Iowa campaign trip.

In a video capturing the moment, Trump can be heard asking, “Who wants one?” as he distributed pizza boxes to the cheering crowd.

The supporters responded with loud cheers, chanting his name, and singing along to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

Courtesy: TOI

This visit marked Trump’s seventh trip to Iowa within the year, where he headlined various policy and political events.

In July, he also paid a visit to his campaign office in the state.

Notably, Trump chose not to attend crucial multicandidate events in Iowa organized by influential social conservative groups, a significant factor in the caucuses.