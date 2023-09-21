Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Donald Trump Serves Up Pizza and Politics in Iowa Pub

Donald Trump Serves Up Pizza and Politics in Iowa Pub

Articles
Advertisement
Donald Trump Serves Up Pizza and Politics in Iowa Pub

Donald Trump Serves Up Pizza and Politics in Iowa Pub

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Trump distributes pizzas to a cheering crowd at Kathy’s Treehouse Pub and Eatery in Bettendorf.
  • He also signs dollar bills, caps, a tank top, and even the arm of a female supporter.
  • This marks Trump’s seventh trip to Iowa within the year.
    • Advertisement
Advertisement

Former US President Donald Trump found himself surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters during a recent visit to a local bar in Bettendorf, Iowa.

On this occasion, he distributed pizzas to those in attendance, and more than a hundred people gathered at Kathy’s Treehouse Pub and Eatery to witness the event.

Advertisement

Reports from the news agency AP mentioned that Trump also engaged in signing dollar bills, caps, a tank top, and even the arm of a female supporter during this Iowa campaign trip.

In a video capturing the moment, Trump can be heard asking, “Who wants one?” as he distributed pizza boxes to the cheering crowd.

The supporters responded with loud cheers, chanting his name, and singing along to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

Courtesy: TOI

This visit marked Trump’s seventh trip to Iowa within the year, where he headlined various policy and political events.

Advertisement

In July, he also paid a visit to his campaign office in the state.

Notably, Trump chose not to attend crucial multicandidate events in Iowa organized by influential social conservative groups, a significant factor in the caucuses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at Pentagon
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at Pentagon

Zelenskyy meets with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. Zelenskyy...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story