Drone crashes into residential neighborhood in Iran, no casualties reported

A drone crashed in a residential neighborhood in Gorgan, northern Iran.

The incident is being investigated by authorities, and there are no reported casualties.

Images and videos depict a burned object near damaged storefronts and cars.

Advertisement

Iranian official television said that a drone crashed in a residential neighborhood in the city of Gorgan in the north of the country.

The incident is currently under investigation by law authorities, and no casualties have been reported.

Iranian news outlets have published a number of images and videos showing a burned object lying in the roadway next to shattered storefront windows and damaged cars. The area has been blocked off by police.

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the situation was under control and some of the object’s debris had fallen beyond the city.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read UK, France, Germany tighten nuclear screws on Iran UK, France, Germany keep nuclear sanctions on Iran The move aims to...