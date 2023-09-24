Advertisement
European Commission Probes Poland Over Visa Fraud Allegations

  • European Commission seeks clarifications from Poland over alleged cash-for-visas scandal.
  • Accusations involve Polish officials and migrants from Africa and Asia obtaining visas for money.
  • Poland’s Schengen Area membership allows visa holders access to 27 member states.

The European Commission has sent a letter to Poland seeking “clarifications” in response to reports suggesting Polish officials’ involvement in an alleged scandal involving the exchange of cash for visas.

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Polish consulates are facing accusations of participating in a widespread illegal scheme in which migrants from Africa and Asia allegedly obtained Polish visas by paying significant sums of money.

It’s important to note that Poland is a member of the passport-free Schengen area.

Visas issued by Poland grant holders unrestricted access to the 27 member states of the Schengen Area, which comprises 23 EU member states and also includes Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

Additionally, these visas may provide entry to certain non-Schengen countries.

These allegations have the potential to further escalate tensions within Europe, particularly in light of existing disputes related to grain supplies, leading to Poland’s decision to halt arms shipments to Ukraine and Kyiv filing lawsuits against three EU member states, including Poland.

Brussels is “following the recent media reporting about these alleged cases of fraud and corruption very closely,” according to the European Commission’s spokesperson Anitta Hipper.

“These allegations are very concerning and give rise to questions regarding the compliance with EU law,” Hipper said in a Wednesday statement. “This is why Commissioner (Ylva) Johansson wrote a letter to the Polish authorities to ask for clarifications.”

Johansson sent a memo posing a “set of detailed questions,” and asked the Polish authorities to reply by October 3, Hipper said.

“So, we count on the Polish authorities to provide the necessary information to the Commission and to investigate these allegations,” Hipper added.

The Polish Foreign Ministry refuted allegations the ministry “has imported hundreds of thousands of migrants from Muslim countries and Africa.”

“It is not true,” the ministry said in a statement on September 15. Claims that Poland is the EU leader issuing entry permits to the Schengen zone are also not true, the ministry added.

According to the state news agency, Polish prosecutors have officially filed charges against seven individuals in connection with a visa-issuing scandal that led to the removal of the deputy foreign minister from office.

“The investigation was initiated on March 7 based on information provided by the Central Anticorruption Bureau,” Daniel Lerman, deputy director of the National Prosecutor’s Office Department of Organized Crime and Corruption, said at a news conference on September 14, PAP reported.

“It concerns paid protection in the acceleration of visa procedures about several hundred visas,” he said, adding that most of the visas were refused.

The visa applications in question pertain to foreign nationals who submitted their visa requests at Polish diplomatic missions located in Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, Singapore, and the Philippines, as reported by PAP.

The Polish Foreign Ministry has reported that over the past 30 months, a total of 1,951,000 national and Schengen visas were issued.

Among these, Ukrainian nationals received 990,000 visas, Belarusian nationals received 586,000, and individuals from various other nationalities were granted 374,000 visas.

The ministry also noted a substantial decrease in the issuance of visas to Russian citizens in recent years.

The ministry emphatically denied any “false” allegations suggesting that consuls received directives from the ministry concerning visa issuance.

They emphasized that decisions regarding visa applications are made independently by consular authorities.

“Representatives of the management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs do not have the authority to instruct consuls to issue a specific visa decision,” the ministry said.

“It is not true that Poland outsourced all technical support for processing visa applications to an external company and that visa brokerage companies acted as consular officers,” the ministry added.

According to the ministry, visa applications are submitted directly by applicants either at the consular office or at designated visa application acceptance centers.

