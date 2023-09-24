European Commission Probes Poland Over Visa Fraud Allegations

- European Commission seeks clarifications from Poland over alleged cash-for-visas scandal.
The European Commission has sent a letter to Poland seeking “clarifications” in response to reports suggesting Polish officials’ involvement in an alleged scandal involving the exchange of cash for visas.
Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Polish consulates are facing accusations of participating in a widespread illegal scheme in which migrants from Africa and Asia allegedly obtained Polish visas by paying significant sums of money.
It’s important to note that Poland is a member of the passport-free Schengen area.
Visas issued by Poland grant holders unrestricted access to the 27 member states of the Schengen Area, which comprises 23 EU member states and also includes Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.
Additionally, these visas may provide entry to certain non-Schengen countries.
These allegations have the potential to further escalate tensions within Europe, particularly in light of existing disputes related to grain supplies, leading to Poland’s decision to halt arms shipments to Ukraine and Kyiv filing lawsuits against three EU member states, including Poland.
Brussels is “following the recent media reporting about these alleged cases of fraud and corruption very closely,” according to the European Commission’s spokesperson Anitta Hipper.
“These allegations are very concerning and give rise to questions regarding the compliance with EU law,” Hipper said in a Wednesday statement. “This is why Commissioner (Ylva) Johansson wrote a letter to the Polish authorities to ask for clarifications.”
Johansson sent a memo posing a “set of detailed questions,” and asked the Polish authorities to reply by October 3, Hipper said.
“So, we count on the Polish authorities to provide the necessary information to the Commission and to investigate these allegations,” Hipper added.
The Polish Foreign Ministry refuted allegations the ministry “has imported hundreds of thousands of migrants from Muslim countries and Africa.”
“It is not true,” the ministry said in a statement on September 15. Claims that Poland is the EU leader issuing entry permits to the Schengen zone are also not true, the ministry added.
