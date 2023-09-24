European Commission Probes Poland Over Visa Fraud Allegations

Advertisement

The European Commission has sent a letter to Poland seeking “clarifications” in response to reports suggesting Polish officials’ involvement in an alleged scandal involving the exchange of cash for visas.

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Polish consulates are facing accusations of participating in a widespread illegal scheme in which migrants from Africa and Asia allegedly obtained Polish visas by paying significant sums of money.

It’s important to note that Poland is a member of the passport-free Schengen area.

Visas issued by Poland grant holders unrestricted access to the 27 member states of the Schengen Area, which comprises 23 EU member states and also includes Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

Additionally, these visas may provide entry to certain non-Schengen countries.

These allegations have the potential to further escalate tensions within Europe, particularly in light of existing disputes related to grain supplies, leading to Poland’s decision to halt arms shipments to Ukraine and Kyiv filing lawsuits against three EU member states, including Poland.