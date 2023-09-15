Advertisement
France Probes Bus Driver's Death Amid Face-Mask Spat

France Probes Bus Driver’s Death Amid Face-Mask Spat

Articles
France Probes Bus Driver’s Death Amid Face-Mask Spat

France Probes Bus Driver’s Death Amid Face-Mask Spat

  • Two men to stand trial in France for killing bus driver over face mask
  • The driver asked passengers to wear masks, was attacked, and died
  • If found guilty, men could face up to 20 years in prison
Two men, aged 24 and 25, are set to stand trial in the southwestern region of France, accused of fatally assaulting a bus driver who had requested them to wear face masks.

The incident occurred in July 2020 in Bayonne, resulting in the tragic death of 59-year-old Philippe Monguillot five days later.

If found guilty, the defendants, Wyssem Manai and Maxime Guyennon, could potentially face a prison term of up to 20 years.

According to prosecutors, Mr. Monguillot was attacked after he asked three passengers on his bus to both show their tickets and properly wear their face masks, as masks were mandatory on all public transportation following the first Covid lockdown in France.

The altercation escalated, leading to Mr. Monguillot being physically assaulted, including kicks and punches, resulting in his head striking the pavement upon falling.

This shocking incident reverberated across France, prompting thousands of people to participate in a protest march led by Mr. Monguillot’s widow in Bayonne.

The mayor of the city strongly condemned the “barbaric act.”

The trial is scheduled to commence on Friday in Pau, situated 112 kilometers (70 miles) east of Bayonne.

