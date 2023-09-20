French Reporter Ariane Lavrilleux Arrested for Leaking Secrets

Reportedly, Ariane Lavrilleux is currently under interrogation by officers from the French intelligence agency, the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI).

Her 2021 exposé relied on leaked classified documents to assert that Egyptian authorities had employed French intelligence assistance in conducting airstrikes that resulted in the deaths of smugglers on the Egyptian-Libyan border between 2016 and 2018.

The report implicated French forces in “at least 19 bombings” targeting civilians.

This investigative piece was published by Disclose, a French journalism outlet known for its in-depth reporting.

Disclose claimed that during the presidencies of both President François Hollande and President Emmanuel Macron, French authorities were regularly apprised of these developments by personnel from “multiple military departments.” However, it alleged that their concerns were disregarded.

At the time of its publication, Disclose acknowledged that the report contained sensitive national security information but argued that it was disclosing these details “in defense of a fundamental democratic principle: the right to access information.