Gangster’s body stolen from cemetery in Colombia

The body of Ecuador gang leader Junior Roldán was stolen from a Colombian cemetery.

Roldán was the second-in-command of Los Choneros, a notorious prison gang.

It is unclear why his body was stolen or who the culprits are.

Police in Colombia have reported that the body of a prominent Ecuadorean gang leader, Junior Roldán, has gone missing from its burial place in a cemetery.

Roldán, the second-in-command of the notorious prison gang Los Choneros, had been found dead with gunshot wounds in Colombia’s Antioquia province in May.

Following his death, he was interred in a wall vault in Envigado, Colombia.

Roldán had sought refuge in Colombia after surviving two previous assassination attempts in Ecuador.

His demise was suspected to be the result of an internal dispute within his gang, possibly involving his bodyguard who may have aimed to steal a significant amount of money carried by the gang leader into hiding.

However, no arrests related to his murder have been made to date.

His identification was based on his distinctive tattoos, and he was laid to rest in the wall vault on May 18th.

Recently, the cemetery’s workers discovered that the cemetery gate had been left open, prompting a search that revealed the empty vault.

Authorities subsequently confirmed that it contained Junior Roldán’s body.

It remains unclear whether the culprits specifically targeted Roldán’s remains and what their motivations might have been.

Roldán had amassed many adversaries during his criminal career, including a rival gang known as Los Lobos (The Wolves), who had previously shot and injured him.

He had also survived an attack involving explosive-laden drones during his imprisonment.

Los Choneros primarily engaged in drug trafficking and extortion and became one of Ecuador’s most influential prison gangs after many of its members were incarcerated.

They exercised control within the country’s penitentiaries and directed criminal activities from behind bars.

Notably, Los Choneros was involved in some of Ecuador’s most violent prison clashes, resulting in numerous inmate casualties, including beheadings.

In recent times, the gang had established ties with Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, further enhancing its influence.

