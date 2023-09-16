Gloucestershire Student Convicted of Raping Woman

Advertisement

Matthew Dickens, a former engineering student, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman at her residence.

Verdict reached after a five-day trial at Gloucester Crown Court.

The connection between Dickens and the victim was initiated through Snapchat in January.

A former engineering student, Matthew Dickens, aged 25, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman at her residence on two separate occasions.

Advertisement

The verdict was reached on Friday following a five-day trial held at Gloucester Crown Court.

According to the trial’s details, Dickens, who resides in Winchcombe near Cheltenham, initially connected with his victim through Snapchat in January.

After a brief deliberation of two hours, the jury reached a unanimous decision of guilt. Judge Rupert Lowe granted Dickens bail, and he is scheduled to be sentenced on October 12th.

During the trial, Prosecutor Giles Nelson presented evidence that Dickens, a student at the University of Gloucestershire, had been invited to the female student’s home after their initial interaction on Snapchat.

The two briefly visited a bar but left after approximately 10 minutes, returning to the victim’s residence.