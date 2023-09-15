Greta Thunberg takes stand against oil, faces charges

Advertisement

Thunberg was already convicted of a similar offense in July

She and other activists returned to port and were removed by police

The second trial is scheduled for September 27

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is facing charges once again, this time for allegedly disobeying a police order during a protest at a busy port in Sweden.

This incident occurred several months after she was already convicted of a similar offense.

Back in July, Greta Thunberg was fined for her refusal to leave a protest blocking a road used for oil transport from Malmo harbor.

Following that conviction, she and other activists returned to the port and were once again removed by the police.

Her second trial is scheduled for September 27th.

Swedish prosecutor Isabel Ekberg stated that the demonstration on July 24th had not received authorization and had disrupted traffic.

During this protest, Greta Thunberg was joined by the group Reclaim the Future, and together they aimed to obstruct traffic to raise awareness about the use of fossil fuels.

This protest unfolded shortly after Greta Thunberg had been fined 2,500 Swedish Krona (£180; $224) for her involvement in a similar demonstration at the same port on June 19th.