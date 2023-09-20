Indonesian woman sentenced to two years in prison for posting TikTok video of herself eating pork

An Indonesian woman was sentenced to 2 years for blasphemy.

She posted a TikTok video reciting Muslim prayer before eating pork.

Critics say blasphemy laws erode Indonesia’s reputation for tolerance.

This week, an Indonesian court handed down a two-year prison sentence to a woman for violating the country’s blasphemy law. Her offense was posting a TikTok video in which she recited a Muslim prayer before consuming pork. Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, considers pork to be ‘haram,’ or forbidden, in Islam.

The woman, identified as Lina Lutfiawati or Lina Mukherjee, and who claims to be Muslim according to court records, uploaded the video in March. The court in the Indonesian city of Palembang, located on Sumatra island, issued the sentence on Tuesday, stating that she had intentionally disseminated information aimed at inciting religious hatred or animosity among individuals or groups. Additionally, she was fined 250 million rupiah ($16,249.59).

Critics argue that Indonesia’s strict blasphemy laws have been used to undermine the nation’s longstanding reputation for tolerance and diversity in Southeast Asia.

Lina expressed her amazement at the result to reporters after the trial.

“I know that I am wrong but I did not expect this punishment,” Lina said on the local news.

The blasphemy provision in Indonesian legislation, according to Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, has been misused to target dissenters and members of minority groups.

“It contravenes Indonesia’s international obligations in relation to respect and protection for freedom of thought, conscience and religion or belief, freedom of opinion and expression,” he said.

The blasphemy legislation has primarily been applied to persons who are thought to have offended Islam, such as Basuki “Ahok” Purnama, a former Christian governor of Jakarta, who received a two-year prison sentence in 2017 for blasphemy on generally believed to be politically motivated grounds.

According to the court statement, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), a leading group of clerics, informed the court that Lina’s action was insulting toward Islam.

