Iran foils Daesh plot in Tehran with international links

28 arrested in Iran for planning Daesh attack during protests anniversary.

Protests were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, for a dress code violation.

Plot to carry out 30 terrorist explosions in Tehran foiled.

The Iranian intelligence ministry announced on Sunday that 28 individuals with connections to the Daesh group have been detained for planning an attack on Tehran during the commemoration of last year’s protests.

These protests were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died in custody on September 16, 2022.

She had been arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s stringent dress code for women.