Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Iran foils Daesh plot in Tehran with international links

Articles
Iran foils Daesh plot in Tehran with international links

  • 28 arrested in Iran for planning Daesh attack during protests anniversary.
  • Protests were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, for a dress code violation.
  • Plot to carry out 30 terrorist explosions in Tehran foiled.
The Iranian intelligence ministry announced on Sunday that 28 individuals with connections to the Daesh group have been detained for planning an attack on Tehran during the commemoration of last year’s protests.

These protests were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died in custody on September 16, 2022.

She had been arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s stringent dress code for women.

“In recent days, during a series of simultaneous operations in Tehran, Alborz, and West Azerbaijan provinces, several terrorist bases and team houses were attacked, and 28 members of the said terrorist network were arrested,” the ministry said on its website.

“These elements are affiliated to the professional crime group of Daesh and some of them have a history of accompanying takfiris in Syria or being active in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the Kurdistan region of Iraq,” it added.

In Iran, where the majority of the population follows Shiite Islam, the term “takfiri” typically denotes individuals who are associated with jihadist ideologies or advocates of extreme Sunni Islam.

During the arrest operations, the intelligence ministry reported that two security personnel sustained injuries, and various items such as explosives, firearms, suicide vests, and communication devices were confiscated.

It said it had neutralized a plot to “carry out 30 simultaneous terrorist explosions in densely populated centers of Tehran to undermine security and incite riots and protests on the anniversary of last year’s riots.”
During the protests that spanned several months, hundreds of individuals lost their lives, including dozens of security personnel.

The Iranian government referred to these events as “riots” and attributed them to the influence of foreign governments and what they perceived as “hostile media.”

In a recent development on Thursday, a court handed down a death sentence to a Tajik member of Daesh who was found guilty of carrying out a deadly firearm attack on a Shiite Muslim shrine in August.

This attack targeted the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, which serves as the capital of Fars province in the south of Iran.

Notably, this incident occurred less than a year after another mass shooting at the same location, which was subsequently claimed by the Daesh group.

