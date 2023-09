Two Iranian prisoners have arrived in Doha, Qatar after being released by the United States.

The whereabouts and intentions of the other three Iranian prisoners are unknown.

The five American detainees are currently en route to a Qatari plane for their departure from Iran. Advertisement

Two out of the five Iranians set to be released by the United States have successfully arrived in Doha reported Iran’s Press TV.

While there is no independent confirmation at this moment, officials have revealed that the whereabouts and intentions of the other three individuals remain shrouded in mystery, as they are not expected to return to Iran.

This development raises questions and intrigue on the international stage.