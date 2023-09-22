Israel: DR Congo to move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Advertisement

Israel announces Congo to move its embassy to Jerusalem

Congo and Israel to establish embassies in each other’s capitals

Jerusalem is Israel’s eternal capital while most countries have embassies in Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that the Democratic Republic of Congo will relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

This decision came after a meeting between Netanyahu and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi at the United Nations General Assembly.

Additionally, Israel will establish an embassy in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Jerusalem currently hosts the embassies of only a few countries, including the United States, Guatemala, and Honduras, while most others maintain their diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv, Israel’s primary economic center.

Papua New Guinea also recently inaugurated its embassy in West Jerusalem.

Israel asserts Jerusalem as its eternal and undivided capital and aims to have all foreign embassies located there.

However, the majority of the international community does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the entire city, advocating for the resolution of its status through negotiations.

Palestinians also seek to have the capital of their future independent state in the eastern part of Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War.