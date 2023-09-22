Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Israel: DR Congo to move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Israel: DR Congo to move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Articles
Advertisement
Israel: DR Congo to move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Israel: DR Congo to move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Israel announces Congo to move its embassy to Jerusalem
  • Congo and Israel to establish embassies in each other’s capitals
  • Jerusalem is Israel’s eternal capital while most countries have embassies in Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that the Democratic Republic of Congo will relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Advertisement

This decision came after a meeting between Netanyahu and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi at the United Nations General Assembly.

Additionally, Israel will establish an embassy in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Jerusalem currently hosts the embassies of only a few countries, including the United States, Guatemala, and Honduras, while most others maintain their diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv, Israel’s primary economic center.

Papua New Guinea also recently inaugurated its embassy in West Jerusalem.

Israel asserts Jerusalem as its eternal and undivided capital and aims to have all foreign embassies located there.

However, the majority of the international community does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the entire city, advocating for the resolution of its status through negotiations.

Advertisement

Palestinians also seek to have the capital of their future independent state in the eastern part of Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

UK: Russia, Ukraine experienced intense attacks over last 4 days
UK: Russia, Ukraine experienced intense attacks over last 4 days

The UK reports that Russia and Ukraine have faced intense attacks in...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story