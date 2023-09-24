Advertisement
Edition: English
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in Tulkarem camp

Articles
  • Two Palestinian men were killed during Israeli incursion in a camp near Tulkarem
  • Israeli forces raided the camp early Sunday morning
  • The Israeli military said it was targeting militants planning attacks

During an incursion by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, two Palestinian men lost their lives in the early hours, as reported by Palestinian officials.

Identified as Aseed Farhan Abu Ali, aged 21, and Abd al-Rahman Suleiman Abu Daghash, aged 32, both individuals succumbed to gunshot wounds to the head, as confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

According to Taha al-Irani, who heads the popular resistance committee in the camp, Abu Daghash was inside his home when an Israeli sniper fatally shot him.

This incident marked the third Israeli raid on the camp this year, damaging essential utilities such as electricity and water services.

The IDF said in a statement forces entered the area to dismantle militants’ “operational command center and dozens of ready-to-use explosive devices.”

Palestinian state media WAFA said Israeli forces “stormed the camp in large numbers, accompanied by military bulldozers, amid heavy gunfire, and began bulldozing the main street and infrastructure in the camp, while (Israeli) occupation snipers mounted the roofs of citizens’ homes.”

Najeeb Adeeb, a medic stationed within the camp, reported that the incursion involved over 60 Israeli military vehicles and a significant volume of intense gunfire.

He and his team provided on-site treatment for seven individuals with shrapnel injuries, while two others had to be evacuated to a hospital in Tulkarem.

Videos obtained by a reputed media outlet and shared by camp residents depicted the entry of military vehicles into the camp, with at least one vehicle reportedly struck by an improvised explosive device (IED).

Additional photos and videos portrayed streets torn up, according to accounts from residents.

The IDF stated that one of its soldiers sustained “moderate injuries” during the operation due to fragments from gunfire.

“(During the) counterterrorism activity, IDF engineering vehicles operated in the area to uncover explosive devices that were planted under the roads in the area,” the statement said, adding that the vehicles found multiple explosive devices including at least one IED, all of which exploded.

Suspects also “opened fire and hurled explosive devices at the forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified,” the IDF said.

