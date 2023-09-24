Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in Tulkarem camp

Advertisement

Two Palestinian men were killed during Israeli incursion in a camp near Tulkarem

Israeli forces raided the camp early Sunday morning

The Israeli military said it was targeting militants planning attacks

During an incursion by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, two Palestinian men lost their lives in the early hours, as reported by Palestinian officials.

Identified as Aseed Farhan Abu Ali, aged 21, and Abd al-Rahman Suleiman Abu Daghash, aged 32, both individuals succumbed to gunshot wounds to the head, as confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

According to Taha al-Irani, who heads the popular resistance committee in the camp, Abu Daghash was inside his home when an Israeli sniper fatally shot him.

This incident marked the third Israeli raid on the camp this year, damaging essential utilities such as electricity and water services.