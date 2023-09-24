Israeli raid on West Bank refugee camp kills two Palestinians

Israeli forces raided Nur Shams camp in the West Bank, killing two Palestinians.

Palestinian fighters clashed with the Israeli forces.

The camp hosts 13,519 UN-registered refugees.

Early on Sunday, Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians, including a fighter for the Islamist organization Hamas, according to emergency personnel and Hamas.

Palestinian fighters engaged Israeli forces in a gunfight after Israeli forces attacked the Nur Shams camp close to the city of Tulkarm, according to doctor Najeeb Adeeb.

The Israeli military claimed to have carried out “counterterrorism activity” in the camp, destroyed an active command post, and discovered a large number of explosives and bomb-making materials.

“During the activity, suspects opened fire and hurled explosive devices at the forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified,” the military said in a statement.

Hamas reported that one of the individuals killed belonged to its armed wing, but there is no immediate information on the identity of the other person killed.

The Israeli military stated that one of its soldiers sustained moderate injuries.

Violence has been ongoing in the West Bank for over a year, characterized by increased Israeli military operations, heightened settler attacks on Palestinian communities, and a series of Palestinian assaults on Israelis.

In the Nur Shams camp, residents are assessing the damage to roads, infrastructure, and buildings following an operation that witnesses say lasted approximately six hours.

The military disclosed that specialized engineering vehicles cleared roads in the camp, uncovering numerous concealed explosive devices and triggering at least one roadside bomb.

The Nur Shams camp is home to 13,519 people registered with the U.N. refugee agency, descendants of Palestinians who were displaced during the 1948 war related to Israel’s establishment.

