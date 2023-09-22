Justin Trudeau repeats allegation against India amid row

FTX founder Bankman-Fried to remain behind bars until trial
Justin Trudeau has once again asserted that there are “credible indications” suggesting the potential involvement of Indian agents in the murder of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil.
Trudeau initially made this allegation on Monday, which India vehemently denied, dismissing the accusations as “absurd.”
The victim, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated as a terrorist by India in 2020, was fatally shot outside a temple in June.
This accusation has significantly escalated tensions between the two nations.
The Indian government has consistently reacted strongly to the demands of Sikh separatists in Western countries advocating for Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland.
Despite India’s terrorist designation of Nijjar, his supporters argue that he was a peaceful activist advocating for a Sikh homeland.
Trudeau’s allegations have sparked a contentious diplomatic dispute between India and Canada, two nations that have historically maintained close ties and strong trade relations.
Both countries have expelled one diplomat from the other nation, and India has suspended visa services for Canadians.
Furthermore, Canada has reduced its diplomatic personnel in India, citing threats received on social media by some diplomats.
On Thursday, Trudeau reiterated some of his earlier claims while speaking to reporters in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
“As I said on Monday, there are credible reasons to believe that agents of the government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil,” he said and added that by doing so, the country is standing up for the “rules-based international order that we believe in”.
When asked by a reporter to characterize “how extensive and solid” the evidence was, Mr. Trudeau didn’t give a direct answer but said that Canada had a “rigorous and independent justice system” and “we allow those justice processes to unfold themselves with the utmost integrity”.
He also said that the decision to share this allegation was not made lightly but with “the utmost seriousness”.
When asked if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had confirmed or denied these allegations, Mr. Trudeau said he had had a “direct and frank conversation” with Mr. Modi “in which I shared my concerns in no uncertain terms”.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Trudeau made a visit to India for the G20 summit, during which he had a tense meeting with Prime Minister Modi.
India responded strongly at the time, issuing a firm statement expressing “strong concerns about ongoing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada.” India accused these elements of “promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats.”
In response, Trudeau emphasized Canada’s commitment to defending “freedom of expression” while taking action against hatred.
Just hours before Trudeau addressed the press on Thursday, Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry, informed reporters that India had made it clear that they were “willing to consider any specific information provided to us.”
However, they had not yet received any such specific information.
The United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States have also voiced their concerns regarding Canada’s allegations.
On Thursday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the U.S. was closely consulting with Canadian counterparts and had been in contact with the Indian government as well.
“I firmly reject the idea that there is a wedge between the US and Canada. We have deep concerns about the allegations, and we would like to see this investigation carried forward and the perpetrators held to account,” he said.
