Justin Trudeau repeats allegation against India amid row

Trudeau: Credible reasons to believe Indian agents involved in Sikh separatist’s murder in Canada

India denies allegations, calls them “absurd”

Justin Trudeau has once again asserted that there are “credible indications” suggesting the potential involvement of Indian agents in the murder of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil.

Trudeau initially made this allegation on Monday, which India vehemently denied, dismissing the accusations as “absurd.”

The victim, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated as a terrorist by India in 2020, was fatally shot outside a temple in June.

This accusation has significantly escalated tensions between the two nations.

The Indian government has consistently reacted strongly to the demands of Sikh separatists in Western countries advocating for Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland.

Despite India’s terrorist designation of Nijjar, his supporters argue that he was a peaceful activist advocating for a Sikh homeland.

Trudeau’s allegations have sparked a contentious diplomatic dispute between India and Canada, two nations that have historically maintained close ties and strong trade relations.

Both countries have expelled one diplomat from the other nation, and India has suspended visa services for Canadians.

Furthermore, Canada has reduced its diplomatic personnel in India, citing threats received on social media by some diplomats.

On Thursday, Trudeau reiterated some of his earlier claims while speaking to reporters in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.