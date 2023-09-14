Karnataka man arrested for cold case buffalo theft

Advertisement

Man arrested in Karnataka after decades on the run

He was accused of stealing two buffaloes and a calf in 1965

He was apprehended in Maharashtra after police received a tip from an old woman

In the southern Indian state of Karnataka, authorities have apprehended a 78-year-old man, Ganapati Vitthal Wagore, who stands accused of stealing two buffaloes and a calf back in 1965.

Wagore, who was 20 years old at the time of the initial arrest 58 years ago, had been arrested alongside another individual.

They were subsequently granted bail but vanished thereafter and remained untraceable. Unfortunately, Wagore’s co-accused passed away in 2006.

Recently, the case was resurrected when a police team decided to delve into old, unresolved investigations, leading to the re-arrest of Wagore. Last week, a court granted him bail due to his advanced age.

The theft itself occurred in Bidar district, Karnataka, but interestingly, Wagore was apprehended in different villages within the neighboring state of Maharashtra on both occasions.

According to the authorities, Wagore and his accomplice, Krishna Chander, had confessed to the theft of the animals in 1965.

Subsequently, they were presented before a local court that granted them conditional bail.

However, following their release, the two individuals ceased responding to summons and warrants.

Despite extensive efforts by Bidar police teams to locate them in various villages within Karnataka and Maharashtra, the two men, who worked as agricultural laborers, remained elusive.