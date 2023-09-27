Kidnapping Faker Slapped with Compensation Order Down Under

Germany Cracks Down on Child-Targeting Neo-Nazi Sect
Germany bans far-right group Artgemeinschaft for spreading Nazi ideology among youth. Interior...
Australian man Paul Iera, hailing from Wollongong in New South Wales, has been ordered to compensate the police after orchestrating a fake kidnapping scheme.
His motive? To spend New Year’s Eve with another woman rather than his partner.
The 35-year-old has been directed by a court to pay A$16,218 (£8,506; $10,334) to NSW police for their investigative efforts.
The Wollongong magistrate was astounded, noting that Iera’s motivation was “the least compelling reason he has ever come across.”
On December 31, 2022, Iera sent a fabricated text message to his partner, posing as his kidnappers and claiming they would hold him “until the morning.”
This prompted his partner to contact the Lake Illawarra district police. They located Iera the following morning in his van in his hometown of Dapto.
The investigation into Iera’s bogus kidnapping claim consumed over 200 hours of police work and incurred expenses of $16,218, which covered wages and obtaining phone records, as reported by local media.
Initially, Iera had falsely claimed he was abducted by a group of unknown Middle Eastern men and then released.
Subsequently, in January, he was arrested and charged with making a false accusation with the intent to subject another person to investigation, a charge carrying a potential seven-year prison term.
However, Iera avoided jail time and was instead issued a three-year community correction order, coupled with 350 hours of community service and the requirement to compensate the police.
Additionally, he pleaded guilty to three unrelated charges involving possessing an unauthorized firearm, a prohibited weapon without a permit, and ammunition without a license.
Magistrate Michael Ong strongly condemned Iera’s actions, describing them as “abhorrent,” as reported by Australian outlet 9News. Abbas Soukie, Iera’s lawyer, expressed satisfaction at avoiding incarceration.
He said his client has made “tremendous rehabilitative progress” since the offense and that he “continues to enjoy the support of his family and partner, and wishes to move forward with his life as a productive member of the community”, according to 9News.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.