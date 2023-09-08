Kim Jong Un Unveils New Nuclear Attack Submarine

- North Korea unveils its first nuclear-capable submarine.
- The submarine is named Hero Kim Kun Ok.
- It is a modified version of a Soviet-era Romeo-class sub.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently participated in a ceremony unveiling what Pyongyang claims to be its inaugural nuclear-capable submarine.
According to state media reports, this submarine significantly bolsters the country’s nuclear deterrent capabilities.
It has been christened the Hero Kim Kun Ok, in honor of a notable North Korean naval officer from history.
The development of a submarine with the capacity to launch nuclear weapons has long been a priority on North Korea’s weapons development agenda.
In images shared by state media, Mr. Kim can be seen standing in a shipyard, surrounded by naval personnel, with the imposing presence of a large black submarine in the backdrop.
He emphasized that this submarine would serve as a key component of the navy’s underwater offensive capabilities.
“The nuclear attack submarine, which has been a symbol of aggression against our nation for the past few decades, now symbolizes our threatening power that strikes fear into our unscrupulous enemies,” he said.
However, there is skepticism regarding its effectiveness. Analysts suggest that this submarine is likely a modified version of a Soviet-era Romeo-class sub, the same type Mr. Kim inspected in 2019, with alterations made to enable it to carry nuclear weapons.
“As a platform, it will have some fundamental limitations and vulnerabilities,” said Joseph Dempsey, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
According to Vann Van Diepen, a former US government weapons expert who spoke to Reuters news agency, the submarine has several shortcomings, including being noisy, slow, and having limited range.
Mr. Dempsey pointed out that it appears that the stern and propellers of the sub have been intentionally obscured to conceal its age and origin.
As of now, the operational status of this submarine remains uncertain, as North Korea has not yet demonstrated its ability to successfully launch nuclear-capable missiles from it.
It is believed that the vessel has been designed to carry shorter-range submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM) capable of targeting regional locations.
South Korea has criticized the submarine launch and raised questions about its actual capabilities, suggesting that North Korea may have exaggerated them.
Japan has also expressed concerns, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stating that North Korea’s military activities now pose a more severe and immediate threat to their country’s security than before, according to Reuters.
In addition to this submarine revelation, North Korea has continued its regular testing of both ballistic and cruise missiles throughout the year, following a significant increase in tests conducted in 2022.
This announcement coincides with the upcoming 75th anniversary of North Korea’s founding, and state media have reported that a Chinese delegation will participate in the celebrations.
Furthermore, there are reports of Mr. Kim planning to visit Russia this month to meet with President Vladimir Putin, raising concerns that North Korea may seek advanced weapons technology from Moscow in return.
