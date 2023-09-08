Kim Jong Un Unveils New Nuclear Attack Submarine

According to Vann Van Diepen, a former US government weapons expert who spoke to Reuters news agency, the submarine has several shortcomings, including being noisy, slow, and having limited range.

Mr. Dempsey pointed out that it appears that the stern and propellers of the sub have been intentionally obscured to conceal its age and origin.

Advertisement

As of now, the operational status of this submarine remains uncertain, as North Korea has not yet demonstrated its ability to successfully launch nuclear-capable missiles from it.

It is believed that the vessel has been designed to carry shorter-range submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM) capable of targeting regional locations.

South Korea has criticized the submarine launch and raised questions about its actual capabilities, suggesting that North Korea may have exaggerated them.

Japan has also expressed concerns, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stating that North Korea’s military activities now pose a more severe and immediate threat to their country’s security than before, according to Reuters.

In addition to this submarine revelation, North Korea has continued its regular testing of both ballistic and cruise missiles throughout the year, following a significant increase in tests conducted in 2022.

This announcement coincides with the upcoming 75th anniversary of North Korea’s founding, and state media have reported that a Chinese delegation will participate in the celebrations.

Advertisement

Furthermore, there are reports of Mr. Kim planning to visit Russia this month to meet with President Vladimir Putin, raising concerns that North Korea may seek advanced weapons technology from Moscow in return.