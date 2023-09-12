Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kim’s Russia Visit Shows Putin’s Isolation, says France

Kim’s Russia Visit Shows Putin’s Isolation, says France

Articles
Advertisement
Kim’s Russia Visit Shows Putin’s Isolation, says France

Kim’s Russia Visit Shows Putin’s Isolation, says France

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Kim Jong Un visits Russia, underscoring Putin’s isolation.
  • Putin regrets Soviet invasions of Hungary and Czechoslovakia.
  • Putin says the US is making the same mistakes as the Soviet Union.
    • Advertisement

Anne-Claire Legendre, the spokesperson for the French foreign ministry, remarked that Kim Jong Un‘s trip to Russia underscores Moscow’s growing isolation on the global stage in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

“Russia is isolated to the point of being forced to turn to North Korea,” Ms Legendre told reporters on Tuesday.

“This is a very strong sign of its international isolation,” she added.

Advertisement

As we’ve been tracking Kim Jong Un’s location, Vladimir Putin has been delivering a speech at the annual Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he expressed that the Soviet invasions of Eastern Europe were a regrettable error.

Advertisement
    Advertisement
  1. The Soviet invasions of Hungary and Czechoslovakia were both “wrong” and a “mistake.”
  2. Countries should not do anything in foreign policy that “harms the interests of other peoples.”
  3. Washington has “no friends, only interests” and the US is making the same mistakes as the Soviet Union.
Advertisement
Advertisement

In 1956, Hungary witnessed a Soviet Union invasion that resulted in the loss of a minimum of 2,600 Hungarian lives during the conflict.

In 1968, following the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia, approximately 137 Czechs and Slovaks lost their lives.

In 2022, Vladimir Putin deployed tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine, sparking the largest land conflict in Europe since World War Two.

Advertisement

Also Read

US Congress faces expense & ethics debate, raising risk of shutdown
US Congress faces expense & ethics debate, raising risk of shutdown

US Congress faces expense & ethics debate. Kelly Armstrong acknowledged the difficulty...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story