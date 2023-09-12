Kim’s Russia Visit Shows Putin’s Isolation, says France

US Congress faces expense & ethics debate, raising risk of shutdown
US Congress faces expense & ethics debate. Kelly Armstrong acknowledged the difficulty...
Anne-Claire Legendre, the spokesperson for the French foreign ministry, remarked that Kim Jong Un‘s trip to Russia underscores Moscow’s growing isolation on the global stage in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
“Russia is isolated to the point of being forced to turn to North Korea,” Ms Legendre told reporters on Tuesday.
“This is a very strong sign of its international isolation,” she added.
As we’ve been tracking Kim Jong Un’s location, Vladimir Putin has been delivering a speech at the annual Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he expressed that the Soviet invasions of Eastern Europe were a regrettable error.
In 1956, Hungary witnessed a Soviet Union invasion that resulted in the loss of a minimum of 2,600 Hungarian lives during the conflict.
In 1968, following the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia, approximately 137 Czechs and Slovaks lost their lives.
In 2022, Vladimir Putin deployed tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine, sparking the largest land conflict in Europe since World War Two.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.