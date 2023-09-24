Kosovo Police Surround Gunmen After Shooting at Monastery

South China Sea Tension Rises as China Installs Floating Barrier
Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, has reported that security forces have encircled approximately 30 gunmen in a monastery in the northern village of Banjska.
This action follows the fatal shooting of a police officer hours earlier, and Kurti has called for the gunmen’s surrender.
He has accused Serbia of supporting what he labeled a “terrorist attack” that also resulted in another officer being injured.
The NATO-led peacekeeping force stationed in Kosovo has confirmed its presence in the area and stands ready to intervene if necessary.
Tensions have been escalating in Kosovo, especially after violent clashes erupted following a disputed local election in May.
Efforts to stabilize the situation through EU-mediated political talks have hit an impasse.
Kosovo declared its independence in 2008, but Serbia, supported by its key allies China and Russia, does not recognize this declaration.
The region holds deep historical and cultural significance for many Serbs, who consider it the birthplace of their nation.
However, Kosovo’s population consists mainly of ethnic Albanians, who make up 92% of the population, with ethnic Serbs comprising only 6%.
The shooting incident occurred around 03:00 local time (01:00 GMT) when police responded to reports of a blockade near the Serbian border in Banjska.
Officers were attacked from several different positions with “an arsenal of firearms, including hand grenades and shoulder-fired missiles”, they said in a statement.
“We can see armed people in uniforms…they are firing on us and we are firing back,” Kosovo police official Veton Elshan told the news agency by phone from Banjska.
According to the Serbian Orthodox Church, armed individuals forcibly entered a monastery in the village of Banjska, situated in Leposavic.
The monastery was hosting pilgrims from the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad at the time of the incident.
To ensure their safety, priests and pilgrims sought refuge within the monastery’s temple, while sporadic gunfire was reported in the vicinity.
Prime Minister Albin Kurti has accused organized criminal groups of launching an attack on Kosovo, alleging that they have received political, financial, and logistical support from Belgrade.
He emphasized that both the individuals responsible for the attack and those who ordered it would face legal consequences.
Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani said the incident, “orchestrated by Serbian criminal gangs”, was an attack on law and order and “against the sovereignty of the Republic of Kosovo”.
She condemned the “open aggression of Serbia towards Kosovo” and called on the country’s allies to support Kosovo in establishing law and order.
Ms. Osmani called on the people to maintain their unity and expressed her trust in the Kosovo police force.
There has been no official statement from Serbia regarding the incident.
Nato peacekeepers are “ready to respond if required” in north Kosovo and were “working intensively to find a solution” to the unrest, KFOR said.
