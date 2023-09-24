Kosovo Police Surround Gunmen After Shooting at Monastery

Advertisement

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, has reported that security forces have encircled approximately 30 gunmen in a monastery in the northern village of Banjska.

This action follows the fatal shooting of a police officer hours earlier, and Kurti has called for the gunmen’s surrender.

He has accused Serbia of supporting what he labeled a “terrorist attack” that also resulted in another officer being injured.

The NATO-led peacekeeping force stationed in Kosovo has confirmed its presence in the area and stands ready to intervene if necessary.

Tensions have been escalating in Kosovo, especially after violent clashes erupted following a disputed local election in May.

Efforts to stabilize the situation through EU-mediated political talks have hit an impasse.

Kosovo declared its independence in 2008, but Serbia, supported by its key allies China and Russia, does not recognize this declaration.

The region holds deep historical and cultural significance for many Serbs, who consider it the birthplace of their nation.

However, Kosovo’s population consists mainly of ethnic Albanians, who make up 92% of the population, with ethnic Serbs comprising only 6%.

The shooting incident occurred around 03:00 local time (01:00 GMT) when police responded to reports of a blockade near the Serbian border in Banjska.