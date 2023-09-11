Libya hit hard by Storm Daniel, death toll rises to 150

Advertisement

Storm Daniel kills 150 people in eastern Libya.

Seven Libyan army personnel missing in rescue efforts.

State of emergency declared in eastern Libya.

A powerful storm named Daniel has resulted in severe flooding in eastern Libya, leading to the unfortunate loss of at least 150 lives, according to an official statement.

Storm Daniel made landfall in this North African nation over the weekend, prompting authorities to declare a state of extreme emergency.

The storm had previously caused a dozen fatalities in Europe last week.

During ongoing rescue efforts, seven Libyan army personnel have gone missing. In response to the crisis, officials in eastern Libya have implemented a curfew and ordered the closure of schools and shops.

Mohamed Massoud, a spokesperson for the Benghazi-based administration in Libya, informed the French news agency AFP that the flooding and torrential rains left by Storm Daniel had claimed the lives of at least 150 individuals in Derna, the Jabal al-Akhdar region, and the suburbs of Al-Marj.

The impact of the storm extended to the eastern cities of Benghazi, Sousse, Derna, and Al-Marj, as well as the western city of Misrata.

There have been unverified videos circulating online, depicting the devastation caused by the storm, including footage of floodwaters sweeping a person away and drivers stranded on the roofs of their cars.

Additionally, four major oil ports had to close due to the storm.

Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeiba of the internationally recognized government in the capital, Tripoli, announced on Sunday that he had instructed all state agencies to respond immediately to the damage and flooding.

The United Nations in Libya stated that it was closely monitoring the situation and would provide urgent relief assistance to support response efforts at both local and national levels.

Libya has been divided between two rival administrations since 2014, following the death of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Storm Daniel had previously struck Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria last week, resulting in the deaths of more than a dozen people.

The storm is anticipated to reach western Egypt on Monday.

Climate scientists have issued warnings about the effects of global warming, which include increased evaporation of water during the summer, leading to the development of more intense storms.